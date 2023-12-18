Shearer says playing with Man Utd star ‘would do my nut in’ as ‘sympathy’ revealed

Alan Shearer says “it would do my nut in” playing with Manchester United star Antony, as the Match of the Day pundit revealed his “sympathy” for one of his teammates.

United won a hard-earned point at Anfield on Sunday, with a backs-to-the-wall display after which manager Erik ten Hag lauded their “almost perfect” defending.

Rasmus Hojlund missed one good chance for the Red Devils but was otherwise feeding on scraps, as he has done for much of his United career thus far.

Despite scoring five Champions League goals before United were dumped out of the competition, the Denmark international is still to score in the Premier League following his £72million move from Atalanta in the summer.

Paul Scholes claimed Hojlund will be “disappointed” with his display against Liverpool, and urged the striker to “tidy up his finishing” to become a success at Old Trafford.

But former Newcastle United and England star Shearer sympathises with the youngster, insisting he is not being given enough help from United’s wide men.

“I think he will come good,” Shearer told Match of the Day. “He has to improve his link up play and finishing but I do have sympathy for him.

“I try put myself in his position, I look at Garnacho, a lot of the time he is running with his head down.

“He doesn’t pick his head up enough to see when the centre forwards is about to run.

“On the other side is Antony. It would do my nut in playing with him because you know 99.99 per cent of the time he is coming inside onto that left foot.

“The defenders know, they can set themselves. On the odd occasion if he did on his right, it would make it a bit more difficult.

“But for a centre forward, it doesn’t half make it difficult [for Hojlund].”

Ten Hag has consistently backed the misfiring striker, but United have also been linked with a number of more experienced forwards to ease the goalscoring burden in January.

READ MORE: 16 Conclusions on Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United: Nunez, Varane, Neville, Onana, Dalot’s red