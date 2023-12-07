Shearer risks Pochettino wrath again as Chelsea star called out after defeat to Man Utd

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has again been criticised by Alan Shearer after Mauricio Pochettino previously warned the pundit over his “dangerous” comments on the striker.

Scott McTominay was the hero for United in their 2-1 win over Chelsea at Old Trafford, scoring a goal in each half to ease the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag, while Cole Palmer scored a wonderful equaliser for the Blues.

It was a game full of chances and arguably the best of the lot for Chelsea fell to Jackson, whose heavy touch when one one one with Andre Onana allowed the goalkeeper to snuff out the chance.

Ally McCoist claimed on Amazon Prime commentary that Raheem Sterling’s pass for Jackson was the problem, but Shearer disagreed, claiming the Senegal international should have taken the shot first time.

He said: “I think that’s a decent pass from Sterling, I disagree with Ally who said it was poor on commentary. There’s no need for Jackson to let the ball run across him – he’s seven yards in front of goal, in the centre, just have a shot!

“We said before the game he takes too many touches, forget about it, for me that’s an incredible chance they’ve wasted.”

Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink also felt Jackson should have done better. He commented: “Sterling’s pass to Jackson, it’s fine – Jackson should not take two touches there, he should not!”

Shearer also questioned Jackson’s finishing after Chelsea’s 2-0 home defeat to Brentford, claiming he didn’t look like a natural goalscorer.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino hit out at Shearer at the time, responding: “It’s really dangerous, this type of analysis because it’s one game. I cannot lie, it wasn’t his best.

“But we need to be fair. If you watch Luton, if you watch Dortmund in pre-season, if you watch Liverpool, you will see this is one player. Brentford game was another player.

“I agree with the analysis, but it’s not fair to say he is not this or that or to say he is not capable of doing what we expect of him. I believe in him, I believe. The only problem is time.”

