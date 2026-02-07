Pundits Alan Shearer and Paul Merson have differing views on Liverpool vs Manchester City ahead of Sunday’s huge game at Anfield.

There are a couple of massive games in the Premier League this weekend. Firstly, Manchester United look to maintain their perfect record under interim boss Michael Carrick as they host strugglers Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday afternoon.

Then on Sunday, Premier League title contenders Manchester City travel to face Liverpool at Anfield, with head coach Pep Guardiola still looking for his first win in front of fans at this ground.

Earlier this season, Man City easily brushed Liverpool aside to win 3-0 at the Etihad, but Arne Slot’s side have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks.

Now, Shearer has explained why he thinks Sunday’s match will end as a stalemate.

“It could be a cracking game because both teams have been really poor defensively,” Shearer told The Metro.

“They both have great players in forward positions, so I think I’ll go for a score draw.”

Merson has also offered his thoughts on the match, revealing why he would be “shocked” if Liverpool lost.

“I’d be shocked if Liverpool lost this football match,” Merson wrote for Sportskeeda.

“They have bounced back well after conceding that last-minute winner against Bournemouth. Ten goals in the two games since then shows they are clicking in attack.

“Manchester City always let in goals. You check their results and if you’ve never watched them games, you would think they were flying. But the reality is that they have given away chance after chance in these games.

“Liverpool are not lackadaisical in front of goal. Manchester City, meanwhile, are all over the place at the back and could be blown away at Anfield.

“Liverpool attack is really clicking with Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and Mohamed Salah. It’s like Manchester City have Rayan Cherki but Liverpool have three X-factors lined up next to each other as part of their front three.

“Newcastle were really good in the first 30 minutes against Liverpool the other day. If City can play like Newcastle did there, it could be a different story.

“But if the game opens up and it becomes a ‘you have a shot, we have a shot’ type of match, then Liverpool will run away with it.

“Manchester City have to win this game. Even a draw would mean the title race is over because Arsenal would still have an eight-point lead. I expect the title race to be done this weekend, so Liverpool win.”