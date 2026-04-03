Alan Shearer has made a prediction for this weekend’s FA Cup quarter-finals and has sent a Premier League title warning to Arsenal.

Proper football is back this weekend as the FA Cup takes centre stage over Easter weekend.

Manchester City face Liverpool at the Etihad in the standout fixture, while Arsenal visit Southampton and Chelsea host Port Vale. In the final tie on Sunday, West Ham United face relegation rivals Leeds United.

Pundit Paul Merson has already revealed his predictions for these four matches, with the former Arsenal star backing Man City to beat Liverpool 2-1.

Shearer also thinks Man City will get the better of Liverpool and has even backed them to win the whole competition after lifting the Carabao Cup.

“The confidence and the belief that City will have after winning the Carabao Cup, and the way they did, will give them great belief and confidence to go again,” Shearer told The Metro.

READ: Man City v Liverpool: Prediction, team news and odds



“There’s a lot of talk about Pep, and will he be here next season? Obviously, there’s a lot of talk about Liverpool and how poor they’ve been.

“For both clubs, there are huge talking points, but I think City will have enough to get through and I think they could go all the way in the FA Cup.”

Arsenal, meanwhile, will hope to recover from the huge disappointment of losing the Carabao Cup final when they face Southampton.

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Shearer has warned Arsenal that his former side could give them a “really difficult game” and suspects a loss could have significant ramifications on the Premier League title race.

“I think Arsenal will know and they’ll understand how tough this fixture is against Southampton, particularly on the back of what happened two weeks ago in the Carabao Cup,” Shearer added.

“Everyone’s looking at them, and the pressure is on them. I think Southampton could give them a really difficult game, and they are flying at the moment in terms of where they were to where they are now in the Championship.

“I think they’ll make it very difficult, but I think Arsenal will have enough to get through.

“If Arsenal get knocked out, it would be incredibly tough for them, mentally, to go on and achieve what they want to achieve if they don’t get through this weekend. But I think they’ll get through.”

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