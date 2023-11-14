Alan Shearer has revealed that he “got a text” from inside the camp of Chelsea after he criticised summer signing Nicolas Jackson.

The Blues took their spending under Todd Boehly to over £1bn during the recent summer transfer window and they spent around £32m to sign the forward from La Liga outfit Villarreal.

Jackson has been given the difficult task of leading the line for Chelsea this season after they struggled in front goal in 2022/23.

The summer signing was criticised during the early weeks of this season and he is among the worst finishers in the Premier League.

After Chelsea’s recent 2-0 loss to Brentford, Shearer hit out at Jackson, who “looks very raw and unsure what to do at times”.

“To be more prolific you have to get yourself into scoring positions,” Shearer said.

“There was a complete lack of movement from him [Jackson] today. He looks very raw and at times unsure what to do.

“You’ve got to make defenders work. Goalscorers don’t hang around on the edge of the box like he does. It’s his job to get on the end of it.”

Jackson’s form has picked up in recent games and he has now scored six goals in his 11 Premier League appearances.

The striker netted a match-winning hat-trick against Tottenham and he also got on the scoresheet against Man City. Chelsea picked up four points from these fixtures so they can take a lot of confidence into the international break.

Shearer has now revealed that Chelsea didn’t think his criticism of Jackson was “over the top” as they have been “working on or two things”.

“I mean the game just had everything from start to finish,” Shearer said via The Rest Is Football podcast. “It was entertaining and there were so many impressive performances, particularly from the guys in a Chelsea shirt.

“Jackson I agree, I was critical of his lack of movement a few weeks ago. I got a text from Chelsea to say that they didn’t think it was over the top and that they have been working on one or two things in and around that.

“He was a lot better today and full of confidence after what happened earlier in the week and that showed today. It was a great game for everyone to watch. I think for the fans that is important to see those small steps. The coaching, we all know what Poch is like, he is a very good coach and he is the right man.

“They are definitely improving and they seem to be understanding what he wants.”