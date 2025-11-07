Pundit Alan Shearer has revealed his prediction for this weekend’s game at the Etihad between Manchester City and Liverpool.

This weekend’s set of Premier League fixtures are the last before this month’s international break and there could be a major swing in the title race in the coming days.

At the moment, Arsenal are six points clear at the top of the Premier League table after winning 12 of their last 13 matches in all competitions.

Second-placed Man City are currently Arsenal’s nearest rivals, while Liverpool are one point further adrift in third.

The Gunners are the first Premier League title contender to play this weekend as they travel to face Sunderland on Saturday evening, while Man City host Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of Sunday’s match, Shearer has backed this match to finish as a “score draw”, though he has explained why he thinks the game will be “tough” for Liverpool.

“These two have set the pace for so long. It’s been an amazing rivalry and will be a fabulous occasion and a great game,” Shearer told The Metro.

“Both teams will be desperate to win and Arsenal will be desperate for a draw to keep both at bay. I think it’ll be a score draw.

“Liverpool like to play a high line which will suit Haaland, but they had so much more protection in midweek against Real Madrid and more of it last weekend.

“They have to carry that on which will be tough with Man City in decent form and Haaland looks unplayable at the moment.

“There are interesting battles all over the pitch. Van Dijk and Konate v Haaland is one I’m really looking forward too.”

Regarding Arsenal, Shearer has explained why he cannot see the Gunners “conceding” against Sunderland.

“I don’t think Arsenal will concede this weekend again because of the form they’re in,” Shearer added.

“Sunderland weren’t great in the week, but they’ve had an unbelievable start. When Sunderland are disappointed at not beating Everton, that tells you how impressive they’ve been.

“But with the form Arsenal have been in, how tight and mean they are at the back, I do think they’ll take all three points.

“When you look at the fact Man City and Liverpool are playing each other, they’ll be desperate for that to be a draw and then Arsenal take three points to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League.”