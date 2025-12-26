Alan Shearer has revealed what he thinks Arsenal “have to improve” if they are to beat Manchester City and Aston Villa to win the Premier League title.

The Gunners are the current favourites to win the Premier League this season, with Mikel Arteta’s side sitting two points clear at the summit after 17 matches.

Mikel Arteta certainly has the best squad in the Premier League as the north London outfit have quality options in every position, but their results and performances have dipped in recent weeks.

Arsenal have dropped points against Sunderland, Chelsea and Aston Villa, while Man City and Villa have piled on the pressure with their respective winning runs.

The Gunners and City are back in action on Sunday as they face Brighton and Nottingham Forest respectively.

On Man City’s trip to Forest, Shearer has backed Man City to pick up all three points.

“Haaland’s 38 goals for club and country is just ridiculous. I wouldn’t go against City,” Shearer told Betfair (via The Metro).

“It will be tough for Forest with the way City are playing, and the confidence flowing through the team, the belief, and the pressure they keep putting on Arsenal… I will go City away win.

“City must keep on going. They did it on Saturday; they didn’t really have to get out of second gear against West Ham. City were 1-0 up after four or five minutes. They won at a canter at the weekend, but it’ll be a lot tougher at Forest.”

Shearer has also backed Arsenal to win, but he has pointed out one thing they “will have to improve”.

“I thought Arsenal did well against Everton on Saturday evening. They managed the game well. The way they passed it around, and I thought they deserved to win, albeit it was tight,” Shearer added.

“It was an impressive result and performance. I love the way Gyökeres took the penalty; it would have been easy for him to say he didn’t fancy it given the pressure. It was a really good game for Arsenal.

“I’m not impressed with Brighton; they weren’t great against Sunderland and for that reason I fancy Arsenal here.

“There are different strengths to City and Arsenal. City are brilliant going forward and will always score goals.

“Arsenal are better than City defensively; there’s no doubt about that. There are pluses and minuses, but the one thing Arsenal will have to improve on slightly is the goals.”