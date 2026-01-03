Pundit Alan Shearer has hit out at “bonkers” Chelsea after they parted company with Enzo Maresca, while he has sent a warning to Liam Rosenior.

The Blues are looking to appoint a new head coach after parting company with Maresca on Thursday morning.

Chelsea are currently on a dire run of one win in seven Premier League matches, while Maresca complicated his situation by publicly hitting out at club chiefs over an alleged lack of support. He has also been linked with a move to Manchester City to replace Pep Guardiola.

Maresca has left with Chelsea in a decent position as they are fifth in the Premier League, while they have reached the Carabao Cup semi-finals and currently sit in the play-off positions in the Champions League group phase.

Now, Shearer has hit out at Chelsea chiefs as BlueCo have turned the Premier League giants into a “bonkers football club”.

“You know when you go into that job what you’re doing, it’s a very different football club to others in terms of how it’s managed,” Shearer said via Betfair.

“That’s not Maresca, that’s the people above him. Their model is obviously to buy young, develop them, and give them crazy long contracts with the potential to sell.

“I don’t think you’re going to win the league like that. You might get into the top four because you can spend, but in the main, the guy coming in has to do better than the guy that’s just left.

“The guy that left won two trophies last year. They were sitting in fifth, one win off the top four, so, I think he did a really good job. I’m not sure he could have done any better. His stock is high. Am I surprised? Not really.

“I think Chelsea is a bonkers football club at times. That’s the owners, that’s how they want to run their club. It’s very different, and that’s what Maresca was trying to tell us with that little rant three weeks ago.

“He was manager of the month in November. I know they’ve only won one in seven, and at a top club that is hard to watch, but nothing surprises me in football, let alone at that club.”

It has also been widely reported that Rosenior, who manages BlueCo-owned Strasbourg, is Maresca’s likely replacement, but Shearer has a “big question” with this potential appointment.

“The big question will be: is he ready for a job the size of Chelsea? Does he know exactly what he’s taking on?” Shearer added.

“We’ve seen a guy go there recently with potential in Graham Potter, and we know what happened to him.

“I can understand the need for a young, up-and-coming coach. I don’t think Chelsea will get one of the “huge” managers because of the way they want to run the club. So, I guess that’s why they’ll go down the potential route rather than a big name manager.

“It would be great for a young English manager to get the job. He chose to go abroad and learn something different, which shows hunger. I know his time at Hull ended strangely, but to go abroad and learn a different lifestyle is impressive.

“He’ll have to think long and hard about whether it’s the right thing for his career, but Chelsea is a huge club in the mix for trophies. It’ll be very difficult to turn down.

“Whoever comes in, top four is the target for Chelsea. They’re not going to win the league; I think it’s clear the top two will be City and Arsenal. They have to qualify for the Champions League.”