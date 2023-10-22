Shearer slams VAR; Neville makes ‘lucky’ Liverpool claim after ‘below-par’ performance vs Everton

Alan Shearer and Gary Neville think Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate was lucky not to be sent off during Saturday’s Merseyside derby at Anfield.

The Reds were far from their best against Merseyside rivals Everton on Saturday afternoon as they laboured to a 2-0 victory.

Ashley Young was dismissed before half-time for two bookings and a late brace from Mo Salah settled the game in Liverpool’s favour.

Liverpool are now third in the Premier League and they are just a single point adrift of Manchester City and Arsenal, who are currently joint-top of the table.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were fortunate to end the game with eleven men as Konate should have been sent off during the second half.

Having already been booked, the centre-back brought down Beto to prevent Everton from breaking away on the counter-attack. This was clearly a bookable offence but referee Craig Pawson decided not to show him a second yellow card.

Klopp admitted post-match that Liverpool – who have already won ten points from behind in the Premier League this season – “were lucky” with the Konate incident but Everton will be able to “get over it”.

“Yes, we are lucky probably with Ibou that he didn’t get a second yellow,” Klopp told TNT Sports.

“Of course I understand. You have to accept that, in the moment it’s really hard to do that, but in time, you get over it, I can tell you.”

Neville believes the 2-0 win is a “good result for Liverpool” as they “weren’t at their best” against Everton.

“I actually thought Liverpool were below-par, they weren’t at their best,” Neville said via his Sky Sports podcast.

“They were helped by the sending off, obviously. Ashley Young no doubt about that but I think they did well with 10 men.

“I think Konate was lucky. I left at 1-0. So, I saw the penalty with Michael Keane, then obviously Salah scored it. It’s a good result for Liverpool.

“I don’t think Everton will be too downbeat, there will be some positives came out of it, I’ve seen them play worse.”

Shearer meanwhile thinks Konate was “very fortunate” to avoid being sent off and Klopp “knew that” in the moment.

“Konate gets his first yellow card, an absolutely right decision, he knows exactly what he’s doing, a yellow card,” Shearer said on Match of the Day.

“But then, come on, what’s the difference to [James] Tarkowski? You can see he wipes him out, very, very fortunate.

“[Jurgen] Klopp knew that because he took him off right away, otherwise he would’ve been sent off.”

