Alan Shearer has named his preferred England starting XI for this summer’s World Cup and has left out Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford.

England are currently in the final stages of their celebrations for the World Cup, with Thomas Tuchel’s side having friendlies against Uruguay and Japan this month.

Tuchel‘s side has taken shape in recent months, but this international break gives his players a final opportunity to impress before the head coach names his squad for the World Cup.

For this break, Tuchel has called up 35 players and Shearer has explained why he is in favour of this decision.

“Thomas Tuchel is obviously going to tweak it a bit with players that he’s brought in,” Shearer told Betfair.

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“I like the idea of what he has done with the 35-man squad in terms of giving players a bit of a rest for one game and then the rest of them will come in for the next.

“It’ll be difficult to gauge where we are because I guess there’s going to be a lot of players in either 11 that might not even be in the 26-man squad that he’s going to take to the USA, Mexico and Canada.

“But what it does do is, gives a good opportunity for one or two. I guess he’s got the vast majority in his mind of who he wants to take already, but there might just be a spot for one or two that can make a late push.”

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Shearer has also named his preferred England starting XI for the tournament and opted to leave out Bellingham and Rashford.

His XI is as follows: Jordan Pickford; Reece James, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Lewis Hall; Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson; Morgan Rogers; Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane and Anthony Gordon.

And Shearer has issued a verdict on England’s chances of winning the World Cup.

“I believe England can win the World Cup,” Shearer added.

“When you look at our talent, when you look at the players fighting for positions, then yeah. If you go through the squad, then yeah, England have got a really, really good chance to win it.

“But then, so have France, so have Spain alongside others who will be thinking that they’re the same as well.

“France have got a huge amount of talent and Spain have got a ridiculous amount of talent as well. As have Portugal. They’ll all be seeing what we’re seeing and obviously clearly only one can win it, but we go into it with a real proper chance here.”

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