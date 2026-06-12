Alan Shearer has explained why he thinks Liverpool could sign two of Bournemouth’s best players in this summer’s transfer window.

The Reds recently confirmed the appointment of former Bournemouth boss Iraola to replace Arne Slot, and he faces a huge job after stepping up to Anfield.

Iraola certainly deserves an opportunity to prove himself at the top level, but it will be interesting to see how his full-throttle style of play translates to an elite club, and Liverpool will no doubt be active in the transfer market this summer.

Naturally, it has been suggested that some of Bournemouth’s standout performers could follow Iraola to Liverpool, with star players Junior Kroupi and Alex Scott mooted as potential signings.

Liverpool face competition from elsewhere for these signings, but Shearer “can see Bournemouth players following Iraola to Liverpool”.

“I can see Bournemouth players following Andoni Iraola to Liverpool,” Shearer told Betfair.

READ: ‘He’s bad [good]’ – Rio Ferdinand ‘keeps hearing’ Liverpool are signing top target and star of ‘YouTube’

“I totally understand why bigger clubs will be looking at their players because of their outstanding performances, particularly last season, though I guess Bournemouth fans will hate to hear this.

“We’ve said it many times and we’ll say it again: their recruitment at Bournemouth has been off the charts, so it is no surprise some of their players are being linked with big football clubs.

“That’s a great credit to them for the job they’ve done in getting those players there.

“I said months ago that the two players I would pick out of that team would be Kroupi Junior and Alex Scott.

“I think they’ve been absolutely outstanding this season for Bournemouth, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to me at all if they were to go this summer.”

READ MORE: Diomande for Salah next: Ranking the last 10 replacements for Premier League legends



Alan Shearer explains why Andoni Iraola to Liverpool is a “gamble”

Speaking on Iraola’s move to Liverpool, Shearer explained why this is a “gamble” but a “good appointment”.

“Judging by Iraola’s performance at Bournemouth and the job he’s done there, it looks a good appointment,” Shearer added on Liverpool appointing Iraola to replace Arne Slot.

“But you’re going a million miles up from Bournemouth to Liverpool in terms of the size of the football club.

READ NEXT: Liverpool respond after Bayern Munich ‘knock on the door’ for ‘main target’

“Liverpool is one of, if not the biggest club in the world in terms of scrutiny, how you have to play, and what you have to achieve.

“That’s always a gamble for someone who has not managed at that level. But he also has to be backed, and he deserves the opportunity because he’s been absolutely outstanding at Bournemouth.

“Their recruitment has been on another level, and their performances, particularly this season, but other seasons too, have been absolutely superb.

“He deserves a shot at a big job, and this is one of, if not the biggest. It’ll be fascinating to see how he gets on. I’m not surprised they’ve chosen to go for him because of what he’s achieved at Bournemouth.

“Does he deserve an opportunity at a bigger club? Absolutely, yes. It’ll be fascinating to see how it goes, but I’m really pleased for him because the job he’s done at Bournemouth has been incredible.”