Alan Shearer has explained why he thinks Tottenham Hotspur boss Roberto De Zerbi could be sacked after this weekend’s match against Manchester United.

This weekend’s Premier League match between Tottenham and Man Utd is huge for both sides after they had a poor start to the 2026/27 campaign.

De Zerbi‘s side are winless in five Premier League games as they sit bottom of the Premier League, while they have also exited the Carabao Cup.

Man Utd, meanwhile, only have five points from their first five Premier League games, and they have also been eliminated from the Carabao Cup.

Alan Shearer predicts Roberto De Zerbi sack after this weekend on one condition

United boss Michael Carrick is currently ahead of De Zerbi as the favourite to be the first Premier League manager sacked this season, but Shearer suspects the Spurs boss ‘will be sacked’ if they suffer a heavy defeat this weekend.

“De Zerbi did a great job, didn’t he, last year, in keeping them up in the style that he did and clearly, as part of that, he got the contract he wanted and he got them spending a fortune on players that he wanted and demanded because he had huge power and in a huge position of strength, but he needs to get results now,” Shearer told Betfair.

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“I guess he’ll be the first to tell you that he’ll need to get results and he needs to get them quickly.

“It really depends on the manner of the results as to what action the Spurs board might potentially take in the near future, as at the moment it’s not okay.

“No one wants to lose games, but I guess it’s the manner and how you lose them or your manner how you don’t win them, which is the standout.

“There have been little glimpses of improvement and we will have to see what reaction they get at the weekend, but he’ll know and everyone else knows that he needs a result. He can’t afford to play Man United and be beaten 2 or 3-0, that’s for sure.”

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Still, Shearer has also explained why he thinks Man Utd vs Spurs will be score draw this weekend.

“You can imagine the noise at Old Trafford around Carrick if United lose on Saturday,” Shearer continued.

“He did a great job last year in terms of getting them into Champions League football, he did a great job in just calming the situation down.

“Then they stuck with him, didn’t really back him as much as they could have and should have in the summer, and again, you just imagine the noise after three weeks, after the start to the season they’ve had, and if Spurs beat them, who haven’t won a game all season.

“They’ve got Atletico Madrid on Tuesday evening as well. So, they’ve got two massive games and games that they need to get something out of and win. Whether they’ve got enough to do that, we’ll have to wait and see but it is a huge game for both clubs. You can’t underestimate it.

“I think it’ll probably be a score draw. I think it could be 1-1 or 2-2, which I guess is a better result for the away team than it is for the home team.”

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