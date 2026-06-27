Shearer tells Tuchel to make four England changes for Panama and ‘question everything’ after Ghana

Alan Shearer has urged Thomas Tuchel to drop four player for England’s clash with Panama on Saturday after the Three Lions’ “no edge” display vs Ghana.

After impressing in their 4-2 win over Croatia in their opening game, England were met with a stubborn low block against Ghana and could find no way through.

Shearer believes England lacked “edge” in the 0-0 draw with the African side, but also insists there’s “no need to panic at all”.

“I really expected us to go into the Ghana game and play with great belief and confidence and tempo and pace to the game, but it was exactly the opposite to that, there was no edge, everything was safe, everything was sideways or backwards,” he told Betfair.

“There weren’t enough players going past their opponent one v one and whipping balls in. When we did get the chance to put crosses in for the vast majority of time, they were very poor crosses.

“There is plenty of improvement to be made if England are going to win the World Cup. But I don’t think there’s any need to panic. Our objective was to win the group, and we’ll still probably do that. So, no need to panic at all.”

England still need a positive result to ensure they finish top of Group L, and will need to win if the other game between Ghana and Croatia ends in anything but a draw, meaning Tuchel will only make “moderate” alterations to his starting XI.

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‘Question everything’

Shearer reckons Tuchel the German boss should make four changes in a bid to bring “more tempo” to the game against Panama.

“I think Tuchel will look back and question everything that went on in that second game,” he added.

“But the one surprise I thought was in the left-back situation because for as much praise as he got for the changes and substitutions he made in the Croatia game and was really positive, I thought there was a slightly negative effect in trying to counter-attack what they did rather than concentrating on what England can do and that’s what I think he’ll look back and reflect on.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if he brought Stones back in for Konsa so he and Guehi can have a chance of playing together. It wouldn’t surprise me if he brought Nico O’Reilly back in at left-back and changed the two wingers from Gordon and Madueke to Saka and Rashford. That would be a guess of mine of what he might do.

“They’ve got to play with more tempo and pace to their game. When you’ve got that low block and I don’t care who you’re playing against, if they get that many men behind the ball and they’re really well organised it’s tough to break down.

“But you have to be brave, and you have to put balls into the box when you get the opportunity you have to take it, and I thought too many times they were really poor in that situation.”

Asked for a prediction, a confident Shearer responded: “I think he’ll make three or four changes. I think we’ll see a more energetic performance, and I think we’ll beat Panama 2-0 or 3-0.”

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