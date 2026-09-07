After Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over Chelsea on Sunday, Alan Shearer believes just two teams have what it takes to stop the Gunners retaining the Premier League title.

Martin Odegaard’s goal after Kai Havertz cancelled out Morgan Rogers’ early opener saw Mikel Arteta’s side continue their perfect start to the season and knocked Chelsea down a peg or two.

The Blues have been tipped as dark horses for the title after winning their first two games but came up against an Arsenal side in fine form, with Odegaard pulling the strings in midfield and Havertz causing the fragile Chelsea defence problems ahead of him.

Shearer was thoroughly impressed with what he saw from the champions.

“They were really, really impressive,” Shearer said on The Rest is Football podcast after Arsenal’s victory over Chelsea. “I was really, really impressed with that performance and their reaction after going behind.

“We all said Arsenal would win the league before the season started and everything I’ve seen just reinforces that opinion. They’ve been brilliant, Arsenal.

“The defence are brilliant. Obviously they get a lot of help from what’s in front of them but Arsenal as a defensive unit are so solid.

“When you do get through their midfield you’ve got that back four that work so well together and are so tight and then a brilliant goalkeeper.

“It’s probably the best defence in world football so that’s a brilliant base to work from.”

READ: 16 Conclusions from Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea: Havertz, Odegaard, Rogers, keepers, dummies, Gary Neville Noises

Arsenal’s two title rivals

Asked who he sees as Arsenal’s biggest rivals for the Premier League title, Shearer added: “Chelsea and Man City. I’d probably go with Man City.

“Manchester United are not good enough defensively to be anywhere near challenging the teams we’ve already mentioned.”

Micah Richards believes City as Arsenal’s biggest title rivals due to Chelsea’s defensive issues.

“I would go with Man City purely because they’re probably better defensively,” Richards said. “They’ve worked together as a unit more than Chelsea.

“Chelsea might be more entertaining but they’re giving away a lot of goals and chances. If they really want to be title challengers, they need to improve on defensive actions.”

Chris Sutton “can’t see anyone stopping” Arsenal after they proved too strong for Chelsea.

“They’re such a powerhouse,” Sutton said on BBC Radio 5 Live. “Chelsea are a good team, but Arsenal always find a way to win.

“Can you stop Arsenal? I don’t think they [other Premier League teams] can.”