Sheff Utd 1-3 Bournemouth: Marcus Tavernier stars as Cherries ease past Blades
A brace from Marcus Tavernier helped Bournemouth cruise to a 3-1 victory against Sheffield United at Brammall Lane to make it three wins from four Premier League games.
Tavernier opened the scoring on 12 minutes with a finish following an Antoine Semenyo pass, before Justin Kluivert doubled their lead in first-half stoppage time.
The Cherries then added a third six minutes into the second half when Tavernier scored via the post after an Adam Smith cross, with Oliver McBurnie scoring a last-minute consolation goal for the hosts.
Full report to follow