Sheff Utd, QPR… Saudi? Six potential destinations for Neil Warnock *when* he returns to management

Neil Warnock’s recent salvage job at Huddersfield Town has “made him want to carry on”, so where will the 74-year-old go next? Here are six possible destinations.

Huddersfield Town

Warnock has grown to master the art of pulling off an end-of-season salvage job and he had a major task on his hands when he returned to Huddersfield Town last season, with them 23rd in the table and one point adrift of safety when he was reappointed.

Acquiring Warnock during a relegation scrap is often a cheat code to secure safety and they ended up 16th (dizzy heights) after a remarkable run of seven wins in 15 games.

The veteran agreed to stay on for a further year to oversee a transitional period as their new American owners got their feet under the table but his stint has been cut short. It was confirmed earlier this week that he’s parting ways with the Yorkshire outfit, despite them sitting comfortably in 16th spot in the Championship after seven games.

The Terriers are yet to throw their weight around in the transfer market post-takeover and – especially now Warnock has gone – they are still likely to be in a relegation battle this season.

It is pretty reassuring from a Huddersfield perspective that they have gone down the safe route of appointing ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore rather than going down the risky road of bringing in a foreign coach who has no Championship experience.

But if for whatever reason Moore fails at Huddersfield and they’re fighting for their lives around March/April, Warnock may well get a call from the club’s owners to repeat last season’s heroics.

QPR

Warnock has proven throughout his career that he’s not averse to returning to his former clubs and a second spell at QPR – who he managed between 2010 and 2012 – could be on the cards this season.

Like Huddersfield, QPR are expected to be battling to avoid relegation this season and they are not exactly thriving under Gareth Ainsworth.

The former Wycombe Wanderers manager just kept them up last season after they endured a remarkable fall from grace following Michael Beale’s exit.

Ainsworth, who was loved as a player for QPR, has seen his popularity at Loftus Road wane since taking over in February. Five wins in 21 games is a pretty poor record and the rocker’s dull style of play is not going in his favour.

It feels like only a matter of time before Ainsworth reaches the end of his tether at QPR and when/if this happens, Warnock could be primed to save the London outfit from the mire during the run-in.

Rotherham United

Warnock has already saved Rotherham United from relegation once in the Championship and he may be required to do it again this season.

As F365’s resident Rotherham fan, I was brimming with optimism before this season got going after what felt like a superb summer on the transfer front. But the club’s dire away form in the second tier has quickly ruined my mood.

Rotherham’s home performances this season suggest head coach Matt Taylor has a squad well-equipped for life in the Championship, but their away showings expose their Jekyll and Hyde tendencies.

Thirty-three of Rotherham’s 50 points were picked up at home last season and they only won twice on the road. So far this term, they have lost all four of their away games and this run includes their dismal recent defeats to Huddersfield Town (2-0) and Millwall (3-0).

Having seen how solid Rotherham can be when they are at their best, their away woes – which must be down to a fundamental mentality issue – are infuriating and will likely lead to relegation if not properly addressed.

Taylor is a promising young manager who has a big future ahead of him, but Rotherham’s issues in Championship away games (which far precede his arrival) may lead to his demise if owner Tony Stewart gets trigger-happy. And if that’s to be the case, there would be no-one better than Warnock to *once again* get the club out of trouble.

Sheffield United

Warnock is best known for his stellar work in the Championship but a feel-good return to Sheffield United would be very wholesome.

The Blades are in pretty good hands with Paul Heckingbottom but their chances of avoiding relegation from the Premier League have been hampered by Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge being sold in the summer.

Gustavo Hamer and Cameron Archer appear to be good signings but the Blades look well off the pace at the moment and have picked up just one point from five games.

Sheff Utd, Luton Town and Everton are arguably the three favourites for relegation, but Burnley and Wolves will be in the mix as well.

Warnock is a superb man-manager and he’s proven on many occasions that there are not many bosses better than him when it comes to getting everything out of his squad. And it would be a fairytale end to Warnock’s story if he keeps Sheff Utd in the Premier League and it would also be among his greatest achievements.

Watford

Warnock is bloody good at saving clubs from relegation but he is even better at getting teams promoted.

Eight promotions are on Warnock’s stunning résumé and this is more than any other manager in the history of English football. That’s a nice stat to have up his sleeve and who is to say he won’t end his career with nine?

Given how swiftly Watford have been known to go through managers, it is pretty surprising that Warnock is yet to have a stint in charge at Vicarage Road.

Ex-West Brom boss Valerien Ismael is the latest victim manager to be drafted in by the Pozzo family and despite him only arriving in May, he is (for some reason) already in talks over a new contract.

But the Pozzo family’s track record suggests it will not be long before they grow sick of Ismael and a rejuvenated Warnock would probably fancy the challenge of getting the Hornets back to the Premier League.

A Saudi Pro League club

“Who knows? I might get offered £5 million to go and coach in Saudi…”

There surely can’t be anyone who would not love to see what Warnock managing in the Saudi Pro League would look like.

The money that would be on the table would be difficult for him to turn down, but for a deal to be sealed, Saudi football supporters would need to learn to chant “Neil Warnock is a w*nker”.

