Sheff Wed owner Dejphon Chansiri threatens to pull funding in extraordinary 304-word rant

Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri has said he will not put additional money into the club until “selfish” fans stop abusing him and his family.

Chansiri, who has been Owls owner since 2015, has come under increasing pressure following their poor start to the season.

Wednesday are winless and sit bottom of the Championship having taken two points from their first eight matches following promotion last season.

In a near 1500-word statement on the club’s official website on Friday morning, Chansiri said: “Fans can complain, criticise, give strong opinions, balanced opinions, say anything you like.

“But no one has the right to cross the line or the right to try and cause damage, throw insults, or go to my family which has happened again, which I cannot accept.

“Right now, this is too much. I have always welcomed constructive debate and thought, which is fine, but to the people who have contacted me directly with insults, and to my family, I can tell you that I will never accept this.”

Chansiri said he spends £2million a month to fund the club and added: “From now, I will not put additional money into the club.

“If you say you are the owner and I am the custodian, then show me how to be the good owner and help save your club.

“You want me to leave but you want me to spend money? If you want me to leave, then show me how to run the club and invest the money before I do that.

“You have no right to ask me to leave. I am the one who saved the club and spent the money for the club, I am the one who needs to pay around £2m on average every month.

“Some fans need to have more respect for owners of clubs and not be so selfish, thinking of their own benefit without doing anything good to the club.

“This is not acceptable and as a result I am not willing to inject more money while I am being treated unfairly by those fans.”

Chansiri has been urged to sell the Owls by a section of supporters and said he is open to offers.

He added: “All I want and all I have ever wanted is the best for Sheffield Wednesday and if anyone wishes to invest and come and do a better job, then we can talk.

“Until that happens I will continue to try my best and focus on trying to help us move up the Championship table.”

In July, the Owls appointed former Watford boss Xisco Munoz as successor to Darren Moore, who departed Hillsborough after failing to agree terms over a new contract.

Munoz will bid for his first win in charge when the Owls play Sunderland at home on Friday night.

