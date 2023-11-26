Sheffield United fans in the stand at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United have launched an investigation into an alleged racist incident in Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Bournemouth at Bramall Lane.

United will now work with South Yorkshire Police to identify the culprit and are threatening “the strongest possible action”.

Details of the incident have not yet been released but a statement from the Blades read: “Sheffield United is disappointed to learn of an alleged racist incident in Saturday’s Premier League fixture against AFC Bournemouth.

“The Club take a zero-tolerance approach to racism and stands firmly against all forms of discrimination.

“An investigation is now underway, in conjunction with South Yorkshire Police, and officials at Sheffield United will continue to liaise with the Premier League and AFC Bournemouth.

“Sheffield United will take the strongest possible action, which includes a club ban, against any so-called fan found responsible.”

United slumped to their 10th defeat of the season, with a Marcus Tavernier brace sandwiching Justin Kluivert’s goal, before substitute Oli McBurnie replied for the hosts late on.

