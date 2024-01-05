Sheffield United sign Ben Brereton Diaz on loan from La Liga side Villarreal

Premier League side Sheffield United have signed striker Ben Brereton Diaz on loan from Villarreal for the rest of the season.

Brereton Diaz, 24, who joined Villarreal in the summer after his contract at Blackburn had expired, could make his debut in Saturday’s FA Cup tie at Gillingham, subject to international clearance.

Blades boss Chris Wilder, who has made his first signing since returning for his second spell in charge last month, told the club’s official website: “He’s quick, powerful and obviously his recent goal record at Blackburn speaks for itself.

“He’s got plenty of international experience as well over the last few years, representing Chile.

“For me, the fact that he really wanted to come here and play in the Premier League was a big factor.

“I didn’t have to say much about Sheffield United because he knows all about us already, he’s done his homework and liked what he’d heard and what we had to say to him.”

Wilder, hoping to further strengthen his squad during the transfer window, has warned his players they are playing for their futures in the the third-round tie at Gillingham, which he described as “the biggest game of the season”.

He told a press conference: “If they come through it and tick all the boxes, then great, and if they don’t then obviously there’s a doubt in my head in terms of a medium to long-term future for the players who don’t produce a performance.”

The Blades have taken four points from six games since since Wilder replaced Paul Heckingbottom in early December.

They sit seven points from safety and Wilder spelled out what was at stake for his players in their first game of 2024.

He added: “You’ve known me for long enough to know what my attitude is like, whether it’s a pre-season friendly up at Stocksbridge or Worksop, or a cup tie, or a game which you need to win to get promoted, or playing one of the big boys in the Premier League.

“You can’t turn it on and off and this will go a long way – and this is not a threat, however the player wants to take it when they’re sat in front of me, whether it’s a threat or a warning.

“This is a big judgment day for me – the mentality of the players and what they’re about and what makes them tick.”

On-loan Manchester City midfielder James McAtee is available again after missing last week’s defeat at his parent club, while Gus Hamer and Anel Ahmedhodzic are also back in contention after serving one-game bans.

Max Lowe has been ruled out through injury and John Egan (Achilles), Chris Basham (lower leg) and Tom Davies (thigh) are still out.