According to reports, there is ‘confidence’ that a takeover of Championship side Sheffield Wednesday could be completed before the end of this year.

On Friday morning, it was revealed that Sheffield Wednesday have been placed in administration, thus ending controversial owner Dejphon Chansiri’s tenure at the club.

It is never ideal for a club to be in administration, though this should be a blessing in disguise for the South Yorkshire club, as it forces Chansiri to leave.

There has been immense conflict between Chansiri and supporters for years, with the club in financial turmoil due to an £1m unpaid tax bill and multiple charges for failing to pay players’ wages on time over the past seven months.

This new development gives Sheffield Wednesday a 12-point deduction and will surely seal relegation from the Championship to League One, though the club can now look ahead to life without Chansiri at the helm.

And a new report from The Sun has a positive update, with it noted that their ‘administrators are confident a sale of the club can be completed by Christmas’.

It is claimed that ‘local administrators Begbies Traynor believe a takeover of the Owls could take place by Christmas’, while ‘four parties already showing firm interest, with several others expected to come forward in the coming weeks’.

A source told The Sun: “It was a very positive meeting and finally we have something to be optimistic about after months of constantly not getting paid on time and fearing for our jobs.”

Club legend Chris Waddle has angrily hit out at Chansiri, who has shown “utter disrespect” to Sheffield Wednesday’s supporters.

“The issue is the owner isn’t communicating,” Waddle told Boyle Sports.

“This is what truly bothers me. As professional footballers, players come and go. But for supporters, their football club is their life.”

Waddle added: “The club endures – players and staff can move on. But for those who have supported Sheffield Wednesday for 50 or 80 years, he shows a lack of respect.

“I hope something is done to resolve the situation, even if it’s liquidation. As long as someone comes in and wants to make the club stable and ambitious, takes over.

“What truly annoys me is his utter disrespect for these supporters who have paid wages, invested money, and bought season tickets, even when they were offered cheaply in January, just to inject funds into the club.

“He has little respect for the club’s history or its supporters. It’s not about the players; they play for wages and can cope with a missed month’s pay. It’s the supporters who are getting a raw deal.

“There’s talk of winding them up over a tax bill. Good or bad news, I hope this gets us closer to a solution.

“If it means relegation, so be it. Sheffield Wednesday is a big club with massive support and will bounce back. We just need to pray that the next owner isn’t looking for a quick buck but has genuine plans for the club.”