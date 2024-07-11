Sheringham picks between Kane and Watkins for England as Mainoo likened to fellow Euro 2024 finalist

Teddy Sheringham would 100 per cent pick Harry Kane over Ollie Watkins for England against Spain and compared Kobbie Mainoo to a fellow Euro 2024 finalist.

Watkins’ stunning goal secured England’s victory over the Netherlands in the semi-final on Wednesday night after the Aston Villa star came off the bench to replace Kane.

‘Things can’t be that bad’

But the England captain won and converted the penalty to draw the Three Lions level and Sheringham has no doubt that Kane should lead the line against Spain on Sunday.

“Harry Kane should 100% still start on Sunday against Spain instead of Ollie Watkins,” Sheringham told Online Poker. “I don’t think he’s looked as mobile as he has done in the past couple of years, but for me, he still leads the line well and you can tell some of the other players look up to him. If he’s offered a chance in front of goal, he’ll take it.

“He hasn’t had the best tournament by his standards, but if he scores one in the final then he’ll likely end up with the Golden Boot – so things can’t be that bad!”

MORE EURO 2024 ENGLAND COVERAGE ON F365

👉 16 Conclusions on England 2-1 Netherlands: Watkins, subs, Mainoo, Southgate, *that* penalty and more

👉 ‘Arise Sir Gareth of Southgate’ as England fans respond to epic victory

👉 England player ratings v Netherlands: Watkins a national hero as Foden, Mainoo shine

‘Understands what it takes’

Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo is also sure to start the showpiece on Sunday, where he will face Manchester City’s Rodri, who Sheringham reckons is a similar player.

“Kobbie Mainoo is so smooth for such a young player,” he added. “You can tell he understands what it takes to play in midfield and the role you need to perform to excel there – like Rodri does for Manchester City. He knows how to keep the ball, which is his main objective when he’s on the pitch and very tough to do, particularly in big games like last night.

“So many players get it wrong when playing in midfield trying to find a difficult pass or taking too many touches, but it’s all about keeping the ball for your team and keeping things ticking over. Mainoo does that beautifully – he’s been brilliant for England and hopefully he can continue that form into Sunday.”