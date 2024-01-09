Henderson: ‘Shock’ Newcastle claim emerges with PL side tipped to sign ‘desperate’ ex-Liverpool star

According to reports, Premier League sides are ‘ready’ to sign Liverpool legend Jordan Henderson from Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq.

Henderson caused a stir in the summer when he decided to leave Liverpool for the Middle East. He joined Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ettifaq in a deal worth around £12m.

The England international rightly received a lot of criticism for opting to head to a country renowned for its poor human rights despite previously being a huge advocate for the LQBTQ+ community.

The former Liverpool captain has struggled following his move to Al Ettifaq and it’s been claimed by The Daily Mail that he is already ‘desperate for a return to the Premier League’.

It remains to be seen where Henderson will land, but Football Insider claim Premier League clubs are ‘ready to sign him this month’. The report adds.

‘The 33-year-old will have to take a huge wage drop to come back to the Premier League – just months after leaving Anfield for Saudi Arabia in a mega-money deal. ‘Nevertheless, a well-placed source has told Football Insider that multiple English top-flight sides are ready to sign Henderson this month – if his price tag and wage demands are reasonable. ‘Tottenham and Chelsea are among the clubs to be widely linked with a potential move for the England international.’

It’s also been indicated by Spanish media that Henderson is being monitored by Newcastle and journalist Dean Jones reckons it would be the “shock of the window” if he joined Eddie Howe’s side this month.

“There are some links with Jordan Henderson which would be the shock of the window for me if Henderson suddenly rocked up at Newcastle halfway through the season,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“I don’t think it’s the worst idea in the world from a football sense. The experience and quality he could bring would be very beneficial for the player, because of the Euros that are on the horizon. It would also lift Newcastle’s levels in an area of the pitch that I feel is letting them down at the moment.

“I feel like they’ve got such tired legs in there. The squad has been so thin that the midfield is getting bypassed a bit and Henderson could help out. I’m genuinely not sure this one can come together and it would be a fascinating one if it did.

“I’m pretty sure that Jordan Henderson is a Sunderland fan so, if not just for footballing reasons, emotional reasons too, I’ll be surprised to see him put it on their shirt.”