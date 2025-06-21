There is a surprise Premier League candidate leading the race to sign Arsenal and Manchester United-linked Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian international is reportedly available for transfer this summer, having failed to live up to the £70million fee the Old Lady paid Fiorentina in 2022.

Arsenal were extremely interested in signing the 25-year-old during that winter window, but he understandably chose to stay in Italy.

He may live to regret that decision, with Mikel Arteta’s side in a far healthier state than Juventus — though he has at least picked up a trophy with the Serie A giants.

It’s been reported that Vlahovic could be available for as little as £40m, with his contract set to expire next June.

There’s interest from Italian rivals AC Milan, while Manchester United have also been thrown into the mix.

Head coach Ruben Amorim is desperate to sign an out-and-out centre-forward amid the struggles of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, and United could do a lot worse than Vlahovic at that price.

And incredibly, a fresh report from our friends over at TEAMtalk says Juventus’ asking price could drop as low as €30m (£25.6m).

Transfer expert Rudy Galetti claims Igor Tudor’s side will make one final attempt to renew Vlahovic’s contract, but if he doesn’t sign, he’ll be available for around that figure this summer.

Vlahovic earns over £200,000 a week in Turin — wages too steep for Milan — though Juve are still willing to sell within Serie A.

The striker’s representatives are shopping him around and have already attracted plenty of Premier League interest.

Surprisingly, Nottingham Forest have emerged as the ‘favourites’ to sign Vlahovic as Man United consider other options.

His ‘heart is set on a move to the Premier League’, and it’s Forest who are ‘leading the race for his signature’.

They’re described as ‘the most concrete option’ for the Serbian, who ‘will only join Milan if no English club presents a convincing project — including in terms of wages’.

He is in ‘no rush’ at the moment and is awaiting contact from ‘top Premier League clubs’.

Forest will play in the Europa Conference League next season after finishing seventh in the Premier League, and the signing of Vlahovic would be a real statement of intent.

Nuno Espirito Santo has been rewarded for an incredible season with a new contract.

Having guided the club into Europe for the first time since 1995/96, Nuno said: “I am delighted to be able to continue our journey at this fantastic football club.

“Since we arrived at Forest, we have worked extremely hard to create a special bond between the players, the fans and everyone at the club, which helped us achieve great things last season.

“I would like to thank our owner, Mr Marinakis, for his constant support and backing. It is important to me to share a strong relationship with our ownership and we have thoroughly enjoyed working together ever since I arrived at Forest.

“Now is the time to work harder than ever as we strive for more special memories together.”

