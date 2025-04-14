Marcus Rashford could be offered a surprise exit route from Old Trafford this summer, with Crystal Palace reportedly identifying the Man Utd forward as a transfer target.

Football365 covered reports in The Sun yesterday that state the Eagles are ‘keeping a close eye’ on Rashford‘s situation and are prepared to make a move should he become available at the end of the season.

Rashford, who’s contributed one goal and three assists since arriving on loan in January, is believed to be open to extending his stay at Villa Park. Villans boss Unai Emery has breathed new life into the 26-year-old’s career, earning him praise for his attitude and work rate in training and matches.

Man Utd have made it crystal clear that he won’t be returning to the club, with the player himself happy to cut ties following a well-publicized falling out with his boyhood club.

The club will be banking on the £40 million buy option included in Rashford’s loan deal as Ruben Amorim seeks much-needed funds to overhaul the current squad.

However, another scenario could be unfolding behind the scenes, as Man Utd are thought to hold an interest in Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze. Now, Sports Mole has floated the idea that Utd could try their luck with the offer of a swap deal.

Eze, 26, recently made his England debut and has been a standout performer for Palace again this season, which has drawn the attention of several top teams.

With Jean-Philippe Mateta’s goal-scoring exploits stealing the spotlight this season, Palace’s number 10 has been freed to display his playmaking abilities, contributing 11 assists across all competitions.

The pair have formed part of an exciting rebuild at Selhurst Park, with Oliver Glasner employing energetic, attacking football.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd and Tottenham are just a handful of the clubs credited with an interest in Eze, with previous reports suggesting Utd are ready to launch a £50 million bid.

That may fall short of Palace’s valuation of the player, with some transfer valuation platforms placing Eze’s worth north of £60 million, and recent reports from Ben Jacobs suggest there’s a release clause of £68 million in his contract.

Frivulous spending on a mismatched squad means United will need to find some creative solutions to fund their impending rebuild.

If a straight cash offer is rejected or United need to prioritise funds for other moves, Rashford could be included in a player plus cash swap deal. With Eze reportedly keen on the move, Palace may see the logic in taking a ready-made replacement while banking some profit.

Rashford will have another chance to continue his renaissance when Aston Villa look to overturn a 3-1 deficit against PSG in the Champions League on Tuesday night.