Two journalists who primarily cover Liverpool expect Andoni Iraola to make a surprising team selection in tonight’s clash between the Reds and Ipswich Town.

Liverpool go in search of their first victory of the season on Friday night when travelling to Portman Road to face newly-promoted Ipswich.

Big-money buy Bradley Barcola is in line to make his debut, though whether that’s from the off or via the bench remains to be seen.

However, according to both James Pearce (The Athletic) and Lewis Steele (Daily Mail), there could be a change at right-back too.

Jeremie Frimpong is the only senior and recognised right-back manager Andoni Iraola can select at present, with Conor Bradley still recuperating from a long-term knee injury.

But per both reporters, the expectation is Iraola will drop Frimpong and select vice-captain, Dominik Szoboszlai, out of position at right-back.

Being the only fit player in your position and still not being selected would be a bitter pill to swallow for Frimpong.

Dominik Szoboszlai to replace Jeremie Frimpong at right-back?

Pearce wrote on X: ‘Dominik Szoboszlai is an elite midfielder whose impressive development was deservedly recognised with a big new contract this summer.

‘But here and now, the Hungarian represents Andoni Iraola’s best option to solve Liverpool’s problem at right-back.’

Steele also took to X, stating: ‘The headline says Dominik Szoboszlai is the “only” solution at right back.

‘He’s not. But he might be the best one right now. A look at the debate with pros and cons of shoving the vice-captain out there.’

The two reporters produced articles that went into further detail on Liverpool’s right-back situation.

In his report for The Athletic, Pearce declared Szoboszlai ‘needs’ to get the nod in defence, writing: ‘Given the extent to which Frimpong has struggled both defensively and offensively in the opening two matches, Szoboszlai needs to start at right-back against newly promoted Ipswich Town at Portman Road tonight.

‘He’s certainly got the athleticism and the distribution to deliver what Iraola wants in that position, with full-backs given greater freedom than under Slot.’

Wider Liverpool benefits of Szoboszlai at right-back detailed

Shedding light on the wider team benefits choosing Szoboszlai over Frimpong would bring, Steele wrote in his piece for the Mail: ‘A blatantly obvious issue against Newcastle on the opening weekend, Liverpool were exposed given the midfield trio of Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Florian Wirtz are all attack-minded and were caught out on the counter.

‘Anthony Elanga and Joe Willock’s goals at St James’ Park both came from Gravenberch losing possession on the edge of the opposition penalty area, with no one behind him to cover and thwart the counter-attack.

‘Putting Szoboszlai on the right flank allows Iraola to play something more resembling a double-pivot system, where he can drift into midfield alongside Gravenberch in attack and cover for him when Liverpool lose the ball.

‘One concern is that the usual midfield two of Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister were often outthought, outmuscled and outrun last season.

‘But instead of Szoboszlai, 19-year-old Trey Nyoni is certainly pushing for a first league start after an impressive cameo off the bench against Forest.

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‘Nyoni could be the solution to many midfield issues and is a big reason why the club did not move for a new No6 this summer.

‘Szoboszlai playing deeper also means he does not stand on the toes of No10 Florian Wirtz, who should be the team’s most creative outlet.

‘The German has had a tricky first year on Merseyside but the 2-2 draw against Forest was one of his finest performances in a Liverpool shirt.

‘Szoboszlai is also much better than Frimpong at the hybrid role, which is the whole reason this debate is even taking place.

‘Dutch full back Frimpong has had a tough first 12 months on Merseyside, just like his best pal Wirtz who followed him from Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool.

‘In his last two seasons in Germany, he managed 19 goals and assisted 24 more – now he can barely beat the first man with a cross.’