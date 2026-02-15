Leeds United were fortunate to beat Birmingham in the FA Cup

Leeds United are in the hat for the FA Cup fifth round, but they were told in no uncertain terms that they did not deserve to be there.

Leeds needed penalties to edge past Birmingham City at St Andrew’s after a performance that left TNT Sports pundit Steve McManaman unimpressed.

Sean Longstaff converted the decisive spot-kick in a 4-2 shootout win, with Lucas Perri producing key saves across 120 minutes and in the shootout to prevent an upset.

McManaman, though, was blunt in his assessment of Leeds‘ lacklustre first-half showing.

“Leeds have been really poor, shocking really. Daniel Farke will not be happy with what he has seen from his team in that first half.

“It has been so negative.

“Sideways, sideways and mostly backwards. They have not even tried to put any pressure on Birmingham or attack.

“The home side have been the better team, and I think the Leeds manager will be having words with his team, they have not been at it at all.”

Leeds improved after the break and went ahead through Lukas Nmecha, but Birmingham continued to create chances and forced extra time with a late leveller. From the spot, the Premier League side held their nerve.

MORE FA CUP COVERAGE ON F365…

* Leeds United stumble to FA Cup bonus with survival almost secure but Birmingham on track for PL

* Newcastle defy Villa injustice after ‘one of the worst decisions’ Rooney has ‘ever seen in football’

* Scott Parker sack incoming as Mansfield humiliate Burnley to make FA Cup history

“On the balance of the game, I think the better team lost.”

“But when it comes to penalties, it is about pressure and who can hold their nerve – Leeds did that today, and they come away with the victory.

The criticism was echoed from inside the Leeds dressing room.

Ethan Ampadu, introduced at half-time as Farke sought control, admitted the standards were not good enough.

“Not just me but the whole team.

“We knew before he spoke that that wasn’t the levels of our performance.

“We pride ourselves and you know what it takes to wear a Leeds shirt, you have to fight, you have to work hard, that’s what the fans want and we didn’t do that in the first half and they were the better team, probably maybe the better team throughout the game.

“They had some chances but for us we had to get back in the game, we had to fight, we had to show our character, and that was it.”

Leeds eventually found a way, as cup ties often demand.

“Very delighted. that’s what these games are about, it’s about getting into the hat for the next round.”

READ NEXT: ‘Taxi driver’ Eden Hazard accepts blame for ‘really bad’ Mourinho fallout