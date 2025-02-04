Reports from Germany have confirmed that Tottenham have agreed to an largely expensive loan deal after signing Mathys Tel.

Tottenham have been in dogged form all season, losing 13 times in the league and they currently sit 14th in the league table after a difficult spell.

Whereas Tel was brought in to provide a boost in the final third, they’ve scored the fourth-most goals in the league but shipped the eighth-most goals at the back.

Defensive additions were needed with the injuries suffered by both Cristian Romero and Micky van den Ven and the latest news regarding Radu Dragusin being out for the season has only made it more of a difficult situation.

And yet, after being rejected by Chelsea’s Axel Disasi, the only deal they were able to complete was a move for Tel – and that has reportedly ended up being extremely expensive for just a six-month loan.

SportBILD’s Christian Falk has given fans the lowdown on the full details regarding the deal which shows that Tottenham were desperate to bring the attacker to the club.

Taking to X, he revealed: ‘Tottenham are paying loan fee up to €10million for Mathys Tel (19) to FC Bayern. Tottenham pays the entire salary of Tel til Summer. The buying Option in Summer will be €60million for Tottenham‘.

READ NEXT: ‘He told me…’ – Tottenham deadline day signing confirms what Harry Kane said to him prior to move

Is this a good deal for Spurs?

Tel is highly-rated and has been tipped to replicate Robert Lewandowski-type numbers in his future but he has no goals in 14 appearances this season.

That is down to the fact he has been mostly used as a late substitute and hasn’t had any chance to find his feet under Vincent Kompany.

Capable of playing off the left, right or in the middle, Ange Postecoglou will likely use him consistently and across multiple positions given there is Dominic Solanke, Son-Heung Min and Richarlison he can rotate with.

His energy, quick feet and direct nature should go hand-in-hand with their fast attacking style, but it is hard to ignore the financials involved in the deal.

While he will be a strong addition and will bring something new, paying over the odds is likely what forced this deal over the line, despite the Zoom call from Postecoglou which supposedly convinced Tel to join.

Paying the entirety of his wages and a loan fee close to €10million is extremely high for a youngster only here on a temporary deal.

Manchester United reportedly baulked at the demands from the German club pulling out of the deal despite them needing serious attacking reinvestment after Marcus Rashford and Antony’s exits.

Aston Villa completed three loan moves for Rashford, Marco Asensio and Axel Disasi that involved heavy loan fees but those were compensated by the deals done for Jhon Duran and Jaden Philogene which raised around £90million.

For Spurs, if Tel fails to hit the heights and find his feet, it will go down as a poor and expensive deal and many will likely wonder why a centre-back wasn’t prioritised, especially if they fall to a disappointing season end – it certainly qualifies as a huge risk at the time of writing.