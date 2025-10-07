While Nottingham Forest ponder another managerial change, Ange Postecoglou faces the very real prospect of presiding over the Premier League’s shortest-ever reign.

Forest were said to be considering sacking Postecoglou less than a month after he took over at the City Ground on September 9.

The defeat at Newcastle came on day 27 of his shift as Forest boss.

Some reports suggest the Aussie has been given a stay of execution, despite Forest fans already turning on their new boss.

If Postecoglou makes it through the international break, that will spare him from taking his place at the top of this list. But swift and dramatic improvement is required if he is to stay off it completely.

1) Les Reed: Charlton – 41 days

November 14, 2006 – December 24, 2006

Even Liz Truss lasted longer as PM than Reed managed in his post at The Valley, with Iain Dowie’s former assistant claiming it was a mutual decision to part the night before Christmas with his side bottom of the table and seven points from safety after one win in seven games.

“My position had become untenable in circumstances not of my making and beyond my control,” said Reed of leaving his boyhood club. “I have not run away from this challenge. I have done what is right for Charlton. Alan Pardew is an excellent choice and a good friend.”

Excellent choice or not, Pardew failed to keep the Addicks up.

2) Rene Meulensteen: Fulham – 75 days

December 1, 2013 – February 14, 2014

Fulham were bottom of the table and hadn’t won a league match since New Year’s Day when ex-Man Utd coach Meulensteen received his marching orders.

“Have we hit rock bottom? We probably have,” said the Dutchman just over a week before he departed upon losing an FA Cup replay defeat to Sheffield United, a side languishing second bottom of League One. They then drew at Old Trafford, prompting hopes of a revival, but a home defeat to Liverpool sealed his fate.

Meulensteen was replaced by Felix Magath, who failed to keep Fulham up and tried to cure Brede Hangeland’s knee injury with cheese.

3) Frank de Boer: Crystal Palace – 77 days

June 26, 2017 -September 11, 2017

Described by Jose Mourinho as “the worst manager in the history of the Premier League” and it’s hard really to argue.

De Boer arrived at Palace determined to instil a new possession-based approach and revolutionise the whole philosophy of the club. He was binned off after losing all four of his Premier League games without scoring a goal, with pre-season accounting for a month and a half of his pitifully short reign.

Roy Hodgson replaced De Boer and the ex-England boss dragged Palace up to 11th by the end of the season.

4) Bob Bradley: Swansea – 84 days

October 3, 2016 – December 27, 2016

Managed to live down to every ludicrous and unfair English stereotype of American SOCCER!!! types and did vast amounts of damage that Jesse Marsch struggled in vain to repair.

In a spell sandwiched between Francesco Guidolin and Paul Clement, Bradley brought just two wins in 11 games and was axed after a Boxing Day battering off West Ham.

5) Quique Sanchez Flores: Watford – 85 days

September 7, 2019 – December 1, 2019

This was the Spaniard’s second spell in charge, with Sanchez Flores tempted back to Vicarage Road after Javi Gracia was sacked four games into the season. The returning boss struggled to make an impact, winning only one of his 10 games in charge, with the Hornets bottom of the table and six points adrift of safety.

At least they didn’t have to show him where the door was.

6) Terry Connor: Wolves – 91 days

February 24, 2012 – June 30, 2012

Connor assisted Mick McCarthy before stepping up to be the main man through the run in at the end of the 2011/12 season. He had 13 games in charge, winning none, which resulted in Wolves finishing bottom of the Premier League.

Connor was allowed to stick around, though, returning to his assistant’s job before being axed by Stale Solbakken over ‘footballing differences’ barely a month into the following season.

7) Nathan Jones: Southampton – 95 days

November 10, 2022 – February 12, 2023

The writing was scrawled all over the wall well before a weird post-match press conference following a 3-0 defeat to Brentford when Jones claimed “there weren’t many better than me around Europe” when he was at Luton. But that show of defiance served to seal the fate of Wales’ own Brendan Rodgers regen.

The only league win Jones managed at Southampton came against an Everton team who sacked their own boss nine days later.

Jones recovered, returning to management almost exactly a year later with Charlton, where he was last seen by most making the Addicks’ play-off semi-final success all about him.

8) Colin Todd: Derby – 98 days

October 8, 2002 – January 14, 2003

Another who stepped up from an assistant’s position, Todd lasted just over three months, by the end of which Derby were second-bottom of the league and out of the FA Cup after being humbled by League Two strugglers Bristol Rovers.

“Colin has been aware the chairman was not happy with the way things have been going,” said the Rams, who wanted it known the decision had nothing to do with Fabrizio Ravanelli and the striker’s management ambitions.

9) Tony Adams: Portsmouth – 106 days

October 28, 2008 – February 8, 2009

Adams’ name earned him the chance to replace Harry Redknapp at Pompey more than his record, which up to that point consisted of a spell at Wycombe where he won 12 of 53 games in charge.

At Fratton Park, he managed only two wins in 16 games, with Pompey 16th when he was shown the door.

“The team has played well but too many points have been dropped from winning positions,” said the club, amid reports the senior players, like David James and Sol Campbell, weren’t convinced by his appointment.

10) Claudio Ranieri: Fulham – 106 days

November 14, 2018 – February 28, 2019

The Italian, a Premier League title winner with Leicester, lost the Fulham fans barely three months after replacing Slavisa Jokanovic at Craven Cottage. Winning only three games in 16 was enough to turn the board against Ranieri too though, inevitably, it was all disappointingly civil.

“Claudio Ranieri agreed to my decision that a change was in the best interest of everyone,” said Shahid Khan. “No surprise to me, Claudio was a perfect gentleman, as always. Be assured he is not solely to blame for the position we are in today.”