Michael Carrick has been told he made the wrong call on Bruno Fernandes

Michael Carrick has been told it was “silly” to drop Bruno Fernandes, and that he got the call “massively wrong” as the midfielder has responded to talks with the boss.

Carrick dropped United captain Fernandes for the game against Bournemouth on Sunday. The Red Devils lost 3-0, directly following their 4-1 loss to Como in the Champions League in the week.

Following that game, Fernandes hit out at Carrick for his tactics in the big loss.

It seemed to be for that reason that the manager sat him on the bench for the entirety of the 3-0 loss to the Cherries.

Carrick said it was a “pure football decision,” though.

In any case, the United boss has been told by a few pundits that he was wrong in the way he dealt with that situation.

Danny Murphy told talkSPORT: “He’s [Fernandes] your best player and [Carrick] could’ve given him a rollicking in front of the boys regarding the comments, which were ill-advised and bad timing with everything going on.

“Even if he was to put him on the bench against Bournemouth to make a point, not bringing him on was silly.

“If you’ve got no intention of bringing him on and you’re punishing him, don’t put him in the squad. When you’ve got your best player on the bench and you’re 2-0 down at half-time, that’s the time to go, ‘Go on then, show me how much you care.’

“He got that massively wrong.”

Bruno Fernandes and Michael Carrick meet

Multiple outlets have suggested that Fernandes and Carrick have met face to face to clear the air following the Portuguese being dropped – and the manager being given the green light to remain in the job.

The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell wrote: ‘Carrick has his own decision on Fernandes, whether to back or bench. Those who know both men feel they will address the matter head-on, and sources say the mood as things stand is that a line will be drawn after Carrick dropped his captain on Sunday, which would make Fernandes available to start the trip to Stamford Bridge, a ground where he has enjoyed success before.’

Meanwhile, Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett said: ‘Excl: Michael Carrick and Bruno Fernandes have met face-to-face to clear the air, with both men vowing to focus on turning #mufc season around.

‘Meeting happened at Carrington yesterday, isn’t known whether Bruno apologised for publicly criticising Carrick’s tactics. An all-squad meeting also admitted performances have been sadly lacking, with a determination to start afresh from here.’

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