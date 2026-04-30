Diego Simeone slapped and shoved Ben White in a tunnel bust-up as Arsenal drew 1-1 with Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

Viktor Gyokeres gave Arsenal the lead from the spot after he was bundled over in the box by Dávid Hancko, before Julian Alvarez also converted a penalty to level the tie following a Ben White handball.

READ MORE: VAR and its foundational lie exposed yet again as Arsenal pay penalty in Madrid

Arsenal will head into the second leg at the Emirates as strong favourites to prevail and reach the Champions League final, but can expect a nervy, tense affair in the return leg after the game at the Wanda Metropolitan threatened to boil over following an incident at half-time.

Tensions rose as White walked over Atletico’s badge and was taken to task by Giuliano Simeone for what was seen as a sign of disprespect.

Diego Simeone then pulled his son away before speaking to White, slapping him on the back multiple times and shoving the Arsenal defender.

White wasn’t happy with Atletico manager’s reaction and pushed back before a number of players and staff stepped in to separate the pair.

BEN WHITE STEPS ON ATLETI CREST AND SIMEONE REACTS 🚨🚨 On his way to the tunnel, the Arsenal defender accidentally stepped on the club’s badge, and Simeone immediately called him out 🗣️ Was it disrespectful or just a mistake? 🤔#BenWhite #AtleticoMadrid #Arsenal #UCL pic.twitter.com/9lzBQpGIkZ — MARCA in English 🇺🇸 (@MARCAinENGLISH) April 29, 2026

There was late controversy in the game when referee Danny Makkelie overturned his decision to award Arsenal another penalty for a Hancko foul on Eberechi Eze after being asked to consult his pitch-side monitor.

And Mikel Arteta revealed after the game why he was “absolutely fuming” with the incident.

“We were disappointed for the Atlético penalty,” Arteta said. “In the Premier League, it’s not a penalty but here I have to accept that with the rules and how consistent they’ve been, I accept that this is a handball.

“What I’m incredibly ­fuming with is how the hell the penalty on Ebs gets overturned in the ­manner that it happened when there is no clear and obvious error. This changes the course of the game. And at this level, I’m sorry but this cannot happen.

READ MORE: Gerrard hails ‘immense’ Arsenal star; tells Arteta to recall Gunners pair for second leg vs Atletico

“A very clear explanation of the decision is what happens for a period of time [when] a referee has to watch it 13 times. What’s more clear than that? It’s impossible and we are all fuming about it. We need to apply the rules … [the way] they applied the rules on Ben White’s penalty.

“When you have fought so hard for nine months to be in this ­position … I mean, that’s another goal that changed completely the course of the tie. And it cannot happen. We put so much on it. So, so, so much on it. This cannot happen.

“There is clear contact. If you make that decision, you cannot overturn that decision. When you have to look at it 13 times … at this level it’s ­completely unacceptable.”

READ NEXT: Gyokeres battles Simeone ‘dark arts’ to enjoy sliding doors moment in £130m Arsenal boost