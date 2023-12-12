Simon Jordan says Man Utd ‘don’t have the balls’ to question Ten Hag ahead of Bayern Munich clash

Simon Jordan has highlighted the lack of characters within Manchester United’s squad, citing this as the only reason their dressing room hasn’t yet turned toxic.

The Red Devils suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday – a result that leaves them in sixth place, six points adrift of the top four.

Scott McTominay said ahead of their crucial Champions League clash with Bayern Munich that the vibe among the squad has turned toxic before, but that all the players remain behind Erik ten Hag.

The manager is under increasing pressure and several outlets have claimed that he could be sacked if Man Utd are knocked out of the Champions League and lose to rivals Liverpool at the weekend.

Jordan agreed with McTominay that the players probably do still back Ten Hag, but only because they don’t have ‘the balls’ to stir up trouble.

“‘I don’t think they have the character to have a toxic dressing room,” Jordan said on talkSPORT on Tuesday. ‘

“I don’t think they have the balls to have it. They certainly don’t replicate the character on the pitch.

“Words are easy, aren’t they? McTominay’s coming out and saying the right thing. His performance on Saturday was abject after his performance earlier on in the week was very commendable.

“I don’t disagree with him. I don’t think this group of players has the balls or the character to be able to create a toxic dressing room.

“I just think they’re all a weak version of what Manchester United require.”

The gap between Man Utd and the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal is clear to see, despite Ten Hag spending around £400m on new players since his arrival.

The manager did guide his team to victory in the Carabao Cup last season and a fourth-place finish, but some of their performances this season have been nothing short of shocking.

The defeat to Bournemouth means Man Utd have lost 47.8% of games played this season, losing 11 out of 23– a truly shocking stat that shows how poor Ten Hag’s side have been.

Tonight, the Red Devil’s must become the first team to beat Bayern Munich in a Champions League group stage game in six years to have any chance of qualification to the group stages – and hope for a draw in the other group match between Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

It will be interesting to see if Man Utd have ‘the balls’ to secure a huge victory. If they don’t, the pressure on Ten Hag will only increase.

