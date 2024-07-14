Newcastle United are interested in signing Xavi Simons and have been in contact with Paris Saint-Germain over a move, according to reports.

It was reported last month that Newcastle had approached Crystal Palace over the signing of Michael Olise, who has since signed for Bayern Munich.

Improving the right side of his attack is a big priority for Eddie Howe, whose side have also been linked with Barcelona’s Raphinha and Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville.

They are clearly aiming high for that position having made an attempt to sign Olise and thrown their hat in the ring for Netherlands international Simons.

Speaking earlier this week, Fabrizio Romano claimed that the Magpies are “in the market for that kind of player” after missing out on Olise, who was “impossible” to sign.

“It’s a possibility,” he said. “At the moment, still nothing really advanced. So their full focus was obviously to clarify the situation with Financial Fair Play by the end of June, and they were able to make it happen.

“I think they will be in the market for that kind of player. They also had some conversations for [Michael] Olise, but then it was impossible to compete with Bayern.

“But this is showing how Newcastle are looking for that kind of player, an offensive player who can bring goals, assists, can be creative.”

When discussing the future of Simons, Romano revealed that Newcastle have been in contact with PSG.

He said: “Let me tell you that another club that asked for information on Xavi Simons was Newcastle to understand the situation of the player, but again was few days ago, not months ago.

“Leipzig and Bayern remain the two favourites.”

The race for Simons’ signature will be fierce, with Newcastle’s Premier League rivals Manchester United and Arsenal believed to be keen.

The Netherlands attacker spent last season on loan at RB Leipzig, scoring 10 goals and providing 15 assists.

He only has 11 appearances for his parent club, who are yet to give him a chance and appear to be open to selling him or letting him leave on loan again this summer.

Speaking in March, PSG boss Luis Enrique kept his cards close to his chest when asked about the 21-year-old.

“Another player who belongs to the club,” the Spaniard said. “He’s on loan and he’s excellent. He has the perfect qualities for what we want. He could obviously be a very interesting option for us but it depends on the clubs.”

Simons will likely hold crucial talks with Enrique when he returns to the club from his post-Euro 2024 holiday, if he has not been sold by then.

