Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf has hit out at Arsenal star Martin Odegaard after his ‘4/10’ performance against Paris Saint-Germain.

Odegaard failed to make an impact in the Champions League semi-finals as Arsenal lost 3-1 on aggregate to Ligue Un giants PSG, with French outlet L’Equipe giving him a ‘4/10’ match rating.

The centre-midfielder has starred for the Gunners in recent seasons, but his form has dipped this term and he’s rightly been criticised for his sub-par performances.

Arsenal’s performance in the second leg was better than in the first, but they could not capitalise on their fast start as PSG added to their lead before Bukayo Saka scored a consolation in the final 15 minutes.

Lebeouf was angered by Odegaard’s display as he is “not doing enough” with his play “too simple”, with him “lacking” one important quality.

“It’s crazy because you don’t want to criticise him,” Lebeouf told ESPN.

“We have the tendency to forgive everything that he says because he’s clean; he’s a proper clean player with a nice haircut, with a moustache and an elegant style.

“He’s a good guy and you want to be with him, but if you have to analyse everything he does – it’s too obvious, it’s too simple.”

Leboeuf continued: “There’s no risk, he doesn’t think ‘I’m going to try that pass, and it might not be successful but I’m going to try because if it does work it’s going to create something different’.

“He’s too clean, far too clean. In modern football, it’s okay, but it’s not enough, it’s really not enough.”

“Another player is (Dennis) Bergkamp – he was capable of taking risks and trying things only a few people on the field would be able to do. That is what Odegaard is lacking.”

Post-match, Odegaard admitted Arsenal “weren’t good enough” in two areas after they “created some big moments”.

“It’s very painful to be honest,” Odegaard said. “I think we started the game really well, on the front foot, took control of the game and created some big moments.

“But again, in the boxes, that’s where the games are decided and we weren’t good enough. Also a lot of credit to their goalkeeper who made some unbelievable saves.

“We did a lot of good things, but in the end, we have to be better in the boxes. That’s where we have to be sharper and more clinical and also not concede the goals like we’ve done.”