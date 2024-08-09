Sir Jim Ratcliffe fails in €50m bid to ‘satisfy’ Man Utd boss Ten Hag as Barcelona name price

Frenkie de Jong has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has seen a €50m bid for Frankie de Jong rejected by Barcelona, but Hansi Flick is begrudgingly willing to sell the midfielder.

De Jong was one of Man Utd’s top targets during the 2022 summer transfer window following Erik ten Hag’s arrival as head coach.

The Red Devils agreed a fee – believed to be around €80m – for the midfielder with Barcelona, who were desperate to ease their financial woes, but the midfielder was against the move.

Man Utd eventually admitted defeat and signed Brazil international Casemiro from Real Madrid as an alternative, but they have continued to be linked with De Jong in recent windows.

Manuel Ugarte had been United’s top target to partner Kobbie Mainoo in midfield since the start of the summer transfer window but with Paris Saint-Germain refusing to budge over their asking price, the Red Devils have decided to walk away.

They’ve been linked with at least ten alternatives over the course of the transfer window (some far more likely to join than others), with more recent reports suggesting they’re keeping an eye on Wolves’ Joao Gomes and Atlanta star Ederson.

Burnley midfielder Sander Berge also emerged as a ‘surprise’ option on Tuesday.

‘Berge, 26, has emerged as a surprise midfielder on United’s list of options and club officials have made contact with his camp. The Norway international was relegated with Burnley last season but ranked highly in a series of metrics including dribbles and pressured pass accuracy.’

And a report on Friday claimed they’re keeping an eye on Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, who’s also on Liverpool’s radar.

But according to a report in Spain earlier this week, De Jong remains an ‘obsession’ of Ten Hag and one of his ‘great desires’ is to sign the Dutchman this summer.

In an attempt to lower the cost of the deal, the report claims Man Utd have ‘offered’ Antony to Barcelona in a swap deal ‘proposal’ as Ten Hag ‘wouldn’t mind’ letting the winger leave as his performances have been ‘disappointing’.

‘This possible offer has arrived at the offices of the Barcelona team. And the answer is very clear. A resounding ‘no’’, the report stated. No great surprise there.

And now it’s claimed United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has returned with a second offer of €50m for De Jong in a bid to ‘satisfy’ Ten Hag.

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick would rather keep De Jong but ‘understands his sale may be necessary’ if he wants further additions this summer, with Nico Williams his top target.

President Joan Laporta is ‘willing to negotiate’ with United but wants a fixed fee of €70m for the Dutchman, with €15m in add-ons.

Given United walked away from negotiations with PSG over a move for Ugarte due to their €60m asking price, it doesn’t feel hugely likely that Ratcliffe will be willing to stump up the necessary cash to land De Jong.