Sir Jim Ratcliffe needs football nerds on Man Utd committee, not a Glazer and a cycling boss

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s crack team of three to take charge of football operations at Manchester United will consist of him, a member of the most-despised family in Manchester and a cycling expert with a history tainted by doping allegations. It doesn’t *sound great*, does it?

Reports that Ratcliffe will ‘hold sway over football decisions’ will be welcomed by Manchester United fans. The INEOS owner has invested heavily in Nice since their takeover in 2019, and in what will be music to Red Devil ears after years of Glazer dividends amid the disrepair of Old Trafford and club facilities, a local journalist confirmed “they didn’t come to Nice to make money, that’s for sure.”

Apart from anything, it appears that Ratcliffe cares whether United win or lose. Which should be a given for a major shareholder, but hasn’t been the case under the Glazers, for whom commercial revenue has been the be all and end all.

It’s become even clearer this season that United can’t return to the European elite without significant changes among the decision-makers above Erik ten Hag. It’s taken a season under the Dutch boss – one of gains and general positivity – for the familiar top-down leakage of malaise to spread through him, his staff and the playing squad.

Football director John Murtough, the man charged with the Mason Greenwood debacle, will be among those sweating Ratcliffe’s arrival, and although few will grieve his departure, due to his inexorable association with the broken Glazer regime as much as anything, reports of the new team set to control football operations is unlikely to put Manchester United minds at ease.

Sir Dave Brailsford is the current Director of Sport at INEOS, and was running things at Nice before focusing on the United bid. Famed for his one per cent marginal gains philosophy in cycling that drove Great Britain to huge success in 2012 before taking charge of Team Sky, Brailsford is not a football man. And significant investment in his time at Nice has not led to improved success.

In the six years before INEOS, Ratcliffe and Brailsford, the Ligue 1 club finished in the top four three times, including coming third in 2016-17 under previous manager Lucien Favre. Since the takeover, Nice have finished fifth under Patrick Vieira, ninth the following season (Vieira was sacked midway through), and then fifth under Christophe Galtier after a promising start last season.

Brailsford left Team Sky under a cloud of doping allegations. And although no charges were brought against Team Sky or British Cycling, the select committee report still concluded they had “crossed an ethical line”. A government report published in 2018 asked: ‘How can David Brailsford ensure that his team is performing to his requirements, if he does not know and cannot tell what drugs the doctors are giving the riders? David Brailsford must take responsibility for these failures’.

So if he’s not a cheat – and we will take him at his word – he’s negligent at least.

Fortunately, Ratcliffe also has a man with nearly two decades of experience of running a football club to aid him in football operations. Unfortunately, that man is Joel Glazer.

The fear for United fans will be that although they’re being told that Ratcliffe is head of this new three-man ‘football committee’, with a Glazer in tow change won’t be significant enough. The hope would have been that the Glazers would agree a budget – they are the majority shareholders after all – with Ratcliffe, but then play no further part in football operations.

The ideal would surely be a bunch of football nerds – transfer experts, scouts, analysts, coaches etc. – doing the hard yards, with Ratcliffe overseeing it all. What is the point of having three people at the top? Are they going to vote on which players to buy? Do all their votes count the same? Or can Joel Glazer ultimately pull the plug on anything he and his family don’t want to do? Again, they remain the majority shareholders.

If and when Ratcliffe’s offer is accepted, his arrival will be a good thing for United – things could hardly be worse. But fears that he won’t be much more than a man with a fancy title have become more real upon the revelation that Joel Glazer will be the second man on his ‘football committee’ of three. And Brailsford being the third will have done little to appease the United fans, whose hopes of the best of the best in positions of power at the club are already fading.