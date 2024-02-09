Sir Jim’s Class of ’24? Manchester United’s electrifying under-18s cannot be stopped

Hyping up Manchester United youth prospects has become such a parody that when they’re actually performing well, nobody takes notice. But the game has changed once again.

All eyes are on a potential revolution on the red side of Manchester following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s minority takeover of the club, which includes control over the football operations.

While Erik ten Hag’s side continue to stop and start on the pitch, that revolution is quietly bubbling away in the background.

If you’re on social media in any form, you’d know thanks to the insane era of celebrating the appointments of executives and personnel in office roles like they’re record transfers.

For the full article, please click here.