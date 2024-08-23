Six clubs chasing Arsenal outcast who Arteta ‘wants’ to keep in ‘important role’

Kieran Tierney reportedly has six suitors after him, but Mikel Arteta wants him to stay at Arsenal and play an ‘important role’ for the club next season.

Tierney spent last season with Real Sociedad, being loaned out due to the presence of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu in the Gunners’ squad. With the pair still present, and Riccardo Calafiori – who can play as a left-back – being signed, it would appear there is little room for him in the squad.

Tierney has been linked with a move away throughout the summer, yet nothing has come of it to this point.

That’s despite six clubs being keen on him, with Caught Offside citing interest from Celtic, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Girona, Sevilla and Valencia.

While there are clubs that want him, Arteta does not fancy letting him go. Indeed, the report states the manager wants him to ‘stay with the team and play an important role next season’.

That is despite the left-back position in the Arsenal squad being even more saturated than it was last season.

However, it is believed Tierney himself wants to leave in search of more first-team opportunities than he’s had at Arsenal to date, with that not looking likely to change much even with Arteta’s apparent stance.

It therefore seems there is a chance that the manager is unable to convince the left-back to remain with the Gunners.

If that is the case, it’s believed £25/30million would be enough for him to be sold. If it becomes clear that he wants out, one of the aforementioned clubs may well decide to take a punt on the 28-year-old.

Villa have just lost a left-back, in Alex Moreno, so there seems a genuine chance that they go after the Scot, if they deem just two left-backs – Ian Maatsen and Lucas Digne – not enough for their squad.

