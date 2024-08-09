Six of the best Premier League hospitality packages you need to experience at least once
The Premier League is the most-watched sports league in the world – and there are some incredible matchday hospitality packages available for fans who want to experience a game in style.
Premier League stadiums are packed to the rafters week after week, with millions more watching globally, and the 2024-25 season is sure to enthrall once again with Manchester City out to win the title for a fifth year in a row and the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool behind them last term out to stop it.
And for fans looking to make their visit to one of England’s famous stadiums even more special, VIP Premium Ticket and Hospitality company Seat Unique have some amazing packages to give you an experience you will never forget.
We’ve picked out six of the best options at various price points for you to choose from, but there are lots more football hospital experiences to browse on the Seat Unique website.
Stratus hospitality – Tottenham Hotspur
£899 per person
• Premium padded seating, Upper Tier, halfway line (See stadium seating map below)
• Access to the Stratus Lounge 3 hours before kick-off & up to 2 hours after the final whistle
• Seating in Block 801
• Welcome drink on arrival
• Pre & post-match grazing menu buffet
• Complimentary bar including beer, wine & soft drinks
• Live pre-match entertainment
• Panoramic views of London & the pitch from within the lounge
• Families and children welcome
If you want to watch Ange Postecoglou’s team in style, then the Stratus package may be the best option. You and your friends will be met with a drink on arrival and have access to the Stratus lounge for five hours either side of the match, with great panoramic London views from within.
There will be live entertainment before the match, and a complimentary bar serving alcoholic and soft drinks throughout, as well as a buffet. When the action starts, you’ll head up to a premium seat on the halfway line. An amazing view of an incredible stadium!
Brodies – Liverpool
£399 per person
• Premium padded seating in the New Anfield Road stand
• Access to the Brodies Lounge from 3 hours before kick-off & up to an hour after full-time
• Pre-match street food dishes
• Licensed bar (contactless payment only)
• Complimentary half-time drink (beer, wine or soft drink)
• Matchday programme
• Liverpool FC legend in attendance
• Pre-match entertainment
You’ll have access to a licensed bar in the Brodies Lounge, but don’t worry, there’s also a complimentary half-time drink on offer. There will be entertainment and street food dishes on offer before kick-off too, while a Liverpool legend will be doing the rounds.
This is a great way for any Red to take a game in at Anfield, sat in a premium padded seat, with access to the lounge three hours before kick-off.
Museum package – Manchester United
£199 per person
• Sir Alex Ferguson Stand Tier 2 match ticket
• Padded seating in Block N3408
• Access to The Museum hospitality area post-match for 2 hours
• Post-match complimentary bar, including beer, wine and soft drinks
• Post-match Casual dining offering complimentary grab-and-go food options (Served up to 2 hours post-match)
• Official Matchday programme
• 10% Megastore discount
• Please note the hospitality in this package is after the final whistle only
• Families and children welcome
After watching a match at Old Trafford in your premium padded seat, avoid the queues leaving the stadium and spend the next two hours in the Museum hospitality area for a dining and drinking experience that should satisfy your palate. You’ll also get a matchday programme and 10% off at the megastore.
Legends Lounge – Aston Villa
£749 per person
• Arrive to McGregors Reception
• Pre-match access to the restaurant from 3 and ½ hours prior to kick-off
• Post-match access up until 90 minutes after the final whistle
• Canapé and Champagne reception
• Reserved table throughout
• 7-course tasting menu with wine pairing
• Premium complimentary bar with Champagne
• A former player as the room host
• Centrally located padded seating
• Half-time & post-match chef’s selection
• Matchday programme and bespoke pin badge
• Families and children welcome
Aston Villa are back among the best in Europe and you can watch Unai Emery’s side in premium comfort this season. At the Legends Club, you’ll be immersed in the incredible experience with a seven-course tasting menu, canapés, champagne, plus the chance to meet a former Villa player, who will be your host for the day, all from your own table, reserved throughout the day.
Arrive three and a half hours before kick-off, watch the game in your premium padded seat, then stay to enjoy the ambiance until 90 minutes following the final whistle.
Markus Liebherr Lounge – Southampton
£229 per person
• Premium corporate padded seating with a great view of the action
• Access 2.5 hours pre-match, half-time and 1 hour post-match
• 3-course plated choice menu made using the finest fresh ingredients
• Banquet-style service 2 hours before kick-off
• Inclusive premium drinks selection
• Half-time selection of mini desserts
• Delicious cheese board at full-time
• Matchday Compere, ex-player interviews & special guest speakers
• TV screens TNT Sport and SKY coverage of the day’s games
• First team player appearance post-match
• Complimentary matchday magazine
You’ll arrive at St Mary’s two and a half hours before kick off and tuck into a three-course meal. There will be a premium drinks selection on offer and a selection of deserts too, plus a screen showing the day’s other televised games.
You’ll even get the chance to see a first-team player up close and personal after the game as they’ll make an appearance – along with an ex-player and a number of special guests. This is truly the way to watch the Saints in style!
White Horse Lane Box – Crystal Palace
£199 per person
• Access to the Seat Unique Box in The White Horse Lane Stand
• Access the shared box 2.5 hours before kick-off and up until 1 hour after the final whistle
• Box located directly behind the goal with superb views of the pitch
• Pre-match two-course meal served in the box
• Complimentary bar including beer, wine & soft drinks
• No dress code
• Families and children welcome
The White Horse Lane box at Crystal Palace is located behind the goal, so you’ll be close to the action and in incredible comfort. You’ll be served a two-course meal and there will be a complimentary bar serving alcoholic and soft drinks on offer too! There’s no dress code and you’ll have access to the box until one hour after the game.
Premier League tickets: Why buy with Seat Unique?
Whether you are celebrating a special occasion or simply looking to upgrade your enjoyment, Seat Unique is the go-to destination for premium tickets and experiences. Why settle for ordinary when you can go extraordinary?
The Premier League is the best league in the world, and even better when you watch it with a premium package.
Seat Unique believe in the unbeatable power of live events and are passionate about helping you create long-lasting memories that are shared with loved ones. That’s why they have made it their mission to help fans access premium experiences like never before.
Fans shouldn’t just have a once-in-a-lifetime experience; you deserve to relive those amazing moments again and again.
With an exceptional range of premium experiences providing unrivalled Premier League experiences, the memories you can create with Seat Unique will stay with you forever.
Premier League tickets: Seat Unique – a name you can trust
Anyone who has tried to buy Premier League tickets, especially for the top clubs, will know just how frustrating the process can be. From long queues to dynamic pricing based on demand for tickets, the stress of securing your seat can be very high.
Seat Unique, though, have been putting fans first ever since they launched in 2019.
“We spent a lot of time making it [Seat Unique] easy to use, simple and well-thought-out, and, critically – no waiting rooms,” said Robin Sherry in an interview with the London Evening Standard, who co-owns Seat Unique alongside his wife, Phillipa Hicks.
“That mass scrabble is one of the biggest turn-offs for people trying to access tickets. You shouldn’t have to set alarms, skip meetings and endlessly hit refresh just to find you’ve not got tickets.
“Queuing, even virtually, isn’t part of a premium experience.”
Also, in a world full of scammers and ticket touts, trust is paramount when buying tickets. Seat Unique have official partnerships with over 60 globally renowned sports clubs, venues, and rightsholders, providing premium access to live events directly from the source.
Only authorised sellers like clubs, venues, promoters, and rightsholders have permission to sell tickets on the Seat Unique platform. This ensures that all fans have guaranteed access to tickets in a safe and secure buying environment.
Giving power to the fans has been at the heart of Seat Unique’s operations from their first mission statement.
‘It’s our aim to increase fan access to premium hospitality experiences and empower sports teams, venues and rights holders by giving them greater flexibility and control over their tickets to live events.
‘Using our technology, rights holders can manage their inventory in one user-friendly interface, all of which can be accessed by fans in real-time, 24 hours a day via the Seat Unique platform.
‘We’re making it possible for fans to purchase premium tickets, at any time of the day, from the official source.
‘This not only opens up fan access to experiences they previously didn’t know were available to them, but venues and clubs can now offer tickets up to the day of the event – something we know fans want.’
Each booking must be for a minimum of two tickets. Please note that due to TV scheduling, fixture dates and times are always subject to change. Your tickets cannot be refunded or cancelled if there is a change of date or time of the fixture.