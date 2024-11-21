Six of the most beautiful Nike football kits to buy for Christmas 2024
Christmas is nearly here and as gifting season approaches it is time to consider what to buy for the football fan in your life.
Football kits are big business now. It is no longer enough to get the shirt of your favourite club or international side. Collectors are snapping up weird and wacky shirts from across the world, while classic shirt hunters are paying big money for iconic kits of the past.
Luckily there are modern, affordable shirts on sale for the 2024-25 season that are not only the perfect gift for any football fan but will also be future classics for collectors and fans of the game.
We have picked out some of the quirkiest, most beautiful and best designed Nike kits of 2024-25 to help you choose the perfect Christmas gift for a football fan.
Liverpool third
Liverpool’s home kit is a nice nod to classic 1980s sides who famously wore the red shirt with pinstripes. But there may be an even better kit in the Liverpool 2024-25 range.
The Liverpool third shirt is an elegant, simple design. White with red and yellow highlights, it is the first ever Liverpool shirt to feature the new vertical Nike swoosh logo.
Liverpool have either chosen darker black or grey away shirts in recent years, with bright third kits in luminous colours also favoured. A more subdued and simple design is a nice change of pace and the 2024-25 shirt has the potential to be a classic – especially if Arne Slot’s men continue on their fine run of form. You can buy the Liverpool third kit here.
Barcelona home
The Barcelona black away shirt is a nice, clean design this year, but the best kit in the range is the home shirt.
Barcelona in recent years have messed around with the home shirt design, using everything from stripes to a chequered pattern. But the 2024-25 is a return to the classic blue and red halved design and is so distinctly Barcelona that it is an instant classic. Simple but effective, it evokes memories of Romario, Ronaldinho and even Messi.
The shirt is exactly what you want from a Barcelona shirt and ‘stadium versions’ even come sponsorless for a real timeless feel. This is a must buy for anybody who loves football and you can buy it here.
PSG Away
Paris Saint-Germain have some of the more interesting kits in European football. The dark blue, red and white of the home shirt has had a number of iterations over the years and the kits have been worn by some of the greatest players to grace the game. Messi and Neymar looked great in PSG kits, but this year’s might be the best of the lot.
The away shirt is an homage to the 1990-91 away shirt but somehow manages to improve it. The broad line strokes are designed to mimic the Eiffel Tower, the city’s most recognisable landmark.
The 1990-91 away shirt is a real collector’s item and the current version is likely to be the same in future. It is a simple but effective reminder of the city where the club is based and is an instant buy for anybody who loves quirky football shirts. Buy the PSG away shirt on Nike.com.
Inter third
Cast your mind back to 1996-97. An Inter side featuring ballers such as Nwankwo Kanu, Javier Zanetti and Ivan Zamorano are running out in beautiful yellow away shirts featuring the iconic Pirelli sponsor. It is a peak aesthetic football moment and now you can recreate it.
Nike have arguably gone one better with the new 2024-25 Inter third shirt based on the kit from that year. Using ‘University Yellow’, the shirt has a unique pattern based on the Duomo di Milano – or Milan Cathedral – for the best third kit anywhere in the world this year.
An instant classic, this is a kit all serious shirt collectors need. Featuring the new vertical Nike swoosh and no sponsor, it is a must-buy for Christmas 2024. You can buy the Inter third shirt here.
Corinthians away
Blackout shirts are all the rage at the moment. You can get blackout Liverpool, Chelsea and even Barcelona shirts. Usually they are just a blacked out version of a home or away shirt, but there is one option that is a bit more interesting.
Corinthians in Brazil traditionally play in a black away shirt and this year Nike has designed a stunning ‘blackout’ shirt that will actually be worn on the pitch.
The one-time Copa Libertadores champions are one of the iconic Brazilian teams and you can now combine the blackout craze with a genuinely interesting and exotic kit. Adding this to your collection would bag you the probably the best all-black kit in world football.
Norway home
International football kits are often dull affairs. Usually a single colour with a bit of trim, kit makers often play it safe when it comes to the shirts worn by a nation.
Not so with Nike and the Norwegian home kit. It was set to be a good seller in any case as Erling Haaland is one of the world’s best and most popular footballers, but Nike have done the big striker justice with an absolute stunner for 2024.
The kit uses blue, red and white stripes to brilliant effect for the new home shirt, which is bound to be a collector’s item in future.
Norway look the part. Now we just need to see them rocking the Nike shirts in an international tournament to cement this shirt as an all-time classic.