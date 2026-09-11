Six high-profile pundits have made predictions for Sunday’s Manchester derby at Old Trafford between Manchester United and Manchester City.

After Arsenal faced Chelsea last weekend, there is another huge Premier League game on Sunday as Man Utd host Man City in the first Manchester derby of the 2026/27 campaign.

Michael Carrick‘s side won this fixture 2-0 last season after United were beaten 3-0 at the Etihad, though this will be Man City‘s first Manchester derby without beloved former boss Pep Guardiola since March 2026.

Maresca’s side have made a perfect winning start in the Premier League, while Man Utd have stuttered and only have four points from their three games, so this weekend’s hosts arguably need the win more.

Still, it would be a statement for either side if they managed to pick up all three points, and there are differing opinions on how Sunday’s match could pan out.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has backed his former side to win 2-1, and five more pundits have revealed their predictions for Sunday’s derby…

Alan Shearer

“It’s not ideal that Man United play in Europe on Thursday and City played on Tuesday, but you can’t ever use it as an excuse,” Shearer told Betfair.

“That’s what they played for last year is to get into the Champions League. So, there’s no point in moaning that you now play on a Thursday and a Sunday. But I do get that they would want a level playing field with City playing on Tuesday.

“Man United always give a bit extra in the big games. But now we’ve seen them against Hull, we’ve seen them against Everton last weekend, showing just how sloppy they were defensively. It’s a brilliant goal from Ainsley Maitland-Niles, but again I think I think they always pull something out of the bag for games like this.

“So I’m going to go for a draw and a point a piece.”

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Jaap Stam

“Always because it’s a different game. We’ve seen in the past that United can do well against City and they can psych themselves up in a certain way, but it won’t be easy,” Stam told Betfred

“City are a team with great players and they’ve added quality to their squad in the last few days of the transfer window.

“Without these additions, I was a bit sceptical about them, but City have done really well to bring in these players and the game on Sunday is going to be tough for Manchester United, but it’s a separate game because the derby brings a special feeling for these players and I’m very confident that Manchester United can get a result on Sunday.

“2-1 Manchester United.”

Chris Sutton

“I have got this result really badly wrong over the past couple of seasons, when I have tended to go for City, but I am not sure this time,” Sutton told BBC Sport.

“City are more methodical under Enzo Maresca, with the way that he builds play from the back – they won’t be swashbuckling, put it that way.

“I don’t think he has changed much about his way of playing from when he was in charge at Chelsea, and United will be ready for that.

“I really like United boss Michael Carrick and the way he does not get too carried away, win or lose.

“Everton’s late equaliser would have felt like a loss last weekend, but United still haven’t clicked in attack yet, and that’s part of the problem for them.

“Then I look at the goals they are shipping too, and wonder if they are really good enough to keep City out?

“I am not so sure they are, but I also think they can hurt City.

“City have made a brilliant start, with four wins out of four in all competitions since the Premier League got under way, but if they looked a little vulnerable against Coventry then United are going to cause them more problems. Sutton’s prediction: 2-2.”

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Ally McCoist

“I just cannot see Manchester United keeping a clean sheet at the moment,” McCoist told TNT Sports.

“City have been getting more crosses into the box than usual, which clearly suits their centre-forward [Erling Haaland], who has been remarkable and is scoring headers as well as using his power and strength.

“United have been up and down so far, and while they were much better against Ipswich Town after being poor against Hull, I don’t see them taking anything from this derby.

“I think United will score, but they don’t make you believe. They’re not convincing. Prediction: Manchester United 1-3 Manchester City.”

Peter Crouch

“I think it might be the catalyst for [Manchester United] really,” Crouch said on his podcast.

“I know City have won all three but I don’t think they’ve been in top form and I think United can hurt you.

“I look at [Bryan] Mbeumo, [Matheus] Cunha, [Bruno] Fernandes, [Marcus] Rashford, there’s players in there, they can hurt you.”

He added: “Usually for now, I would say United.

“But it’s been biting me every week, I think I’ve been a bit too relaxed with my predictions and that’s biting me on the arse big time.

“So I’m going to have to go 1-0 to Manchester City.”

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