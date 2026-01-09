Manchester United legend Roy Keane has revealed who he wants to be Ruben Amorim’s permanent replacement at Old Trafford in the summer.

The Red Devils are currently in the process of replacing Amorim, who parted company with the Premier League giants on Monday morning.

Amorim‘s position became untenable after he butted heads with the director of football, Jason Wilcox, while he has also had critics over his refusal to adapt and poor performances/results.

Man Utd are planning to bring in an interim replacement until the summer, at which point they will appoint a more established permanent successor to oversee a rebuild.

Looking ahead to the summer, Keane has named Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe as the manager he wants to lead Man Utd into the future.

This is because of his experience, age, his style of football, his “calmness”, his ability to win a trophy and making a “team hard to beat”.

“Who would I go with? I would go with Eddie Howe,” Keane said on Sky Sports.

READ: Manchester United manager candidate removed after Ferguson disciple streak broken



“I like him, I like what he’s doing. He’s managed a lot of games. When his teams are at it, they’ll play good football. I like what he’s done at Newcastle and Bournemouth.

“He has his critics, but I like him. He’s managed 700 or 800 games and he’s still a young man.

“I like his calmness and I think Man United need a bit of that. He’s won the cup with Newcastle, got them in the Champions League.

“I would be happy to see Howe go in there. They need someone to go in there and get a grip on these players and make the team hard to beat.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

* Man Utd fans urged to copy Trump playbook and take power back

* Man Utd caretaker manager in-tray: Mainoo back, Dalot dropped, parking space ignored, Fergie consulted

* Man Utd: Romano reveals five ‘essential’ factors for INEOS to decide permanent Amorim replacement

In the meantime, club legends Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick appear to be the leading contenders to take over until the summer.

Respected journalist David Ornstein has revealed a “crucial” factor is being Man Utd’s decision to go down this route.

“Everybody was saying [the long-term interim job] is going to Solskjær. It may, he’s a strong contender, but so is Carrick. We must NOT write him off in this situation,” Ornstein told NBC Sports.

“There is a third name in the frame and that’s Van Nistelrooy, he’s been spoken to. Whereas Wilcox will be meeting Ole and Carrick because he doesn’t know them from previously.

“He won’t be meeting with Ruud because he already knows him. For whatever reason, the club feels that Solskjær and Carrick are the two most likely, what they wanted was somebody, whoever it will be, who’s got the Manchester United connections.

“They felt that was crucial in this moment of you could say trauma following the departure of Ruben Amorim.”