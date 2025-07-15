Leeds United are hopeful of landing a new striker as part of a significant recruitment push that could see up to six more players arrive before the Premier League season begins.

Four signings have already been confirmed, with Jaka Bijol, Lukas Nmecha, Sebastiaan Bornauw and Gabriel Gudmundsson all added to strengthen the spine of the squad.

But with several key areas still in need of reinforcement, the club are working on multiple fronts to accelerate their business in the final weeks of the window.

Leeds are clear on wanting a goalkeeper capable of starting, at least one more midfielder, a winger, a number 10, and a starting striker.

One of the main priorities is a centre-forward, and while Leeds are keeping details of their pursuit under wraps, talks are ongoing behind the scenes for a player long identified as a primary target.

There’s growing belief at the club that an agreement can be reached, even if progress has been slower than initially hoped. Writing in the Yorkshire Evening Post, club reporter Graham Smyth said:

They have not abandoned their belief that a deal can be struck with Fulham for Rodrigo Muniz.

In total, Leeds could add six more new faces, including a starting goalkeeper, a creative midfielder, a left-sided attacker and further midfield depth.

A deal for Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz remains active, with the Brazilian striker seen as a strong candidate to lead the line. Those close to the situation remain cautiously optimistic, and that will be a welcome update among Leeds fans.

MORE ON LEEDS FROM F365…

👉 Leeds given £256.5m challenge by most expensive XI signed by promoted clubs

👉 Serie A star linked with Leeds and Everton following Nottingham Forest deal collapse

👉 Diarra to Sunderland tops list of promoted Premier League clubs’ biggest-ever signings

Fulham have begun courting strikers in recent weeks, which, despite their initial rejection of Leeds’ interest, suggests dominoes could fall kindly later in the window.

Cutting through the noise of the rumour world, particularly in the modern-day world driven by social media, is making this summer a challenging one for Whites’ supporters.

We know that names like Anton Stach, who Leeds continue to pursue, and Sean Longstaff are confirmed targets, with multiple bids so far rejected for the latter.

There are also some firm links to the likes of Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Lyon’s Lucas Perri and Newcastle’s Nick Pope, among other stoppers.

But there are also some quite unflattering links, with Championship names like Tom Fellows and Josh Sargent banded about in recent days. As capable as they are, they’re not the Premier League-ready nine and 10 Leeds need.

There are also emerging links to Neil El Aynaoui, a major target for AS Roma this summer, with Foot Mercato suggesting Leeds are among clubs interested. Like the above links, that could be nonsense.

Thankfully, social media won’t dictate who the 49ers sign. Sources indicate that a shortlist of targets has been in place for months, with the board focused on players who can immediately contribute but also offer long-term value.

The challenge now is timing, with a limited window to integrate multiple additions into a system that will face a stiff test in the top flight.