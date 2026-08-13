According to reports, as many as six Tottenham Hotspur stars could leave in the coming weeks, with deals for Cristian Romero and Djed Spence ‘agreed’.

Spurs have already made a real statement in this summer’s transfer window, having invested around £230m to sign Sandro Tonali, Matheus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke.

Roberto De Zerbi‘s side have also brought in Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka on free transfers.

They now remain in the market for attacking reinforcements, with it reported that they want at least one winger and a striker before this transfer window closes.

To facilitate these signings, Spurs are also working on exits, with Fabrizio Romano revealing on Wednesday that deals have been struck for Spence to join Inter Milan and Romero to join Atletico Madrid.

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On Spence, Romano said on X: ‘Djed Spence to Inter, here we go! Verbal agreement in place now with Tottenham for England RWB.

‘Transfer fee worth €31.5m.

‘Full agreement also with Spence who wanted the move as revealed over recent days. Deal in place.’

A few hours later, Romano added: ‘BREAKING: Cristian Romero to Atlético Madrid, HERE WE GO! 🇦🇷

‘Agreement in place between clubs with Tottenham at €40m package, add-ons included.

‘Inter deal off in July, Barcelona decided not to proceed days ago, Spurs were never gonna sell to Arsenal. Atléti: done.’

READ MORE: Tottenham receive green light to sign ex-Arsenal star after Romano reveals truth on transfer

Four more players could leave Tottenham after Spence and Romero

And our colleagues at TEAMtalk are reporting that Ashley Phillips is also ‘expected’ to leave Spurs as he nears a move to Championship side Middlesbrough.

And the report also claims goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is ‘likely’ to leave Tottenham on loan after Antonin Kinksy replaced him as Roberto De Zerbi’s No.1 between the sticks.

It is also noted that Pape Matar Sarr and Lucas Bergvall could yet leave Tottenham this summer.

Regarding those midfielders, the report explains:

‘There are also continued doubts over Pape Matar Sarr, with a number of clubs monitoring the midfielder. We understand Aston Villa and Brentford are among those who have shown an interest. ‘Lucas Bergvall’s future will also be decided in the coming weeks, but as we previously revealed Roberto De Zerbi is keen to keep the Scandinavian starlet – despite interest from the likes of Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Brighton.’

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