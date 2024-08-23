Everton and Brighton are both interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Milan Skriniar on loan, according to reports.

Skriniar is reportedly out of Luis Enrique’s plans and is now expected to leave the French champions before the transfer deadline.

The four-time Slovakian player of the year joined PSG on a free transfer last summer after six outstanding years at Inter Milan, who paid 34 million euros to sign him from Sampdoria in July 2017.

He won three major honours at San Siro and featured 32 times across all competitions in 2023/24 as PSG won Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France.

Skriniar only played 15 minutes of his side’s successful cup campaign and started half of their league matches.

The 29-year-old was a regular starter at the beginning of last season, playing centre-back next to club captain Marquinhos before an ankle injury picked up in December ruled him out for three months.

Skriniar was an unused substitute in PSG’s Ligue 1 opener against Le Havre last week – with Enrique preferring Lucas Beraldo and Willian Pacho – and has reportedly been omitted from the matchday squad to face Montpellier on Friday night.

Everton and Brighton join race for world-class defender

Dropping the Slovakian international has been described as a ‘sensational decision’ in a report coming out of Italy, where it is claimed that he could depart before the end of the month.

Indeed, it is claimed that Premier League clubs Brighton and Everton are both exploring the possibility of loaning Skriniar for the 2024/25 campaign.

This would come as a shock given Skriniar’s stature in the game and his incredible time with Serie A champions Inter, where he established himself as one of the best centre-backs in Europe.

His availability is deemed a ‘market opportunity’ for clubs with Brighton and Everton keen.

It is reported that they, along with Juventus, are ‘confident’ they can agree a loan with an option to buy with PSG, though a deal likely hinges on the French champions paying a large chunk of the player’s salary.

Even if PSG heavily contribute to Skriniar’s wage, a transfer to either the Toffees or Seagulls feels unrealistic given the finances involved.

Furthermore, the 29-year-old is probably aiming to play in the Champions League.

Skriniar is not the only PSG player left out in the cold, with Enrique also dropping Danilo Pereira, Nordi Mukiele and Manchester United target Manuel Ugarte.

Brighton reach ‘agreement’ to sign Fenerbahce star

Brighton have been very ambitious this summer, backing rookie head coach Fabian Hurzeler with £145m for new signings, with more expected to follow.

The Seagulls have also been strongly linked with Fenerbahce left-back Ferdi Kadioglu in recent weeks.

According to reports in Turkey, there is now an ‘agreement’ between the two clubs with personal terms already sorted.

It is not stated how much Brighton will pay for the Turkey star but it should be a significant fee as it is added that Fenerbahce will reinvest the funds into a direct replacement, as well as another defender and midfielder.

