Bradley Barcola is not yet moving to Liverpool

Sky Sports insiders Amar Mehta and Vinny O’Connor have given the latest on Bradley Barcola to Liverpool after a report claimed they’d agreed a deal in principle with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Reds have been pushing hard for Barcola in recent weeks. They’ve been informed that he’d be open to the move, and with personal terms not a problem, they simply need to come to an agreement with PSG.

Doing so will be ideal, as a few of their other options to replace now-departed superstar Mohamed Salah have been taken off the table.

There are various numbers floating about in regards to PSG’s demands for Barcola, ranging from €145-170million (£125-£145m).

In any case, Sky Sports men Mehta and O’Connor have revealed (17:59, Friday, August 7) that while preliminary talks have been held, there is a ‘significant gap’ between the valuations of the two clubs for the winger.

PSG’s stance on the fee is said to make the deal ‘difficult to complete’.

Deal in principle report clarified

Sky Sports are one of the more reputable sources of football transfer information, and their reports should therefore be believed over some lesser outlets.

That’s relevant after it was today reported by Liverpool-focussed site DaveOCKOP that Liverpool and PSG had reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Barcola.

Per that report, the fee was believed to be €128million (£110m), with add-ons more achievable than previous clauses had suggested.

They also state that Barcola’s preference is to move to Liverpool, which does indeed seem to be the case, and that he’s not expected to pen a new deal with the European champions.

READ: Liverpool tipped to hijack Nottingham Forest to sign £34m star after deal was nearly done this week

However, no other big outlets have reported there is a deal in place, and with two Sky Sports insiders suggesting there’s a gap in the valuation, that is more than likely the case.

Fabrizio Romano has also denied an agreement has been sealed, writing: ‘Negotiations continue between Liverpool and PSG for Bradley Barcola but nothing is agreed or even at final stages as of now.

‘Barcola, top target for #LFC and he wants the move as revealed since May… never in doubt. No breakthrough in talks yet.’

Should Liverpool reach an agreement for Barcola, they’ll have to go further than they are currently willing to do.

READ MORE: Transfer rumour ranking: Liverpool achieve Barcola breakthrough as Man Utd turn to Hall alternative