Vinicius Junior has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Sky Sports have dropped a monumental update on Vinicius Jr and outright declared whether or not he’s joining Arsenal from Real Madrid this summer.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein was the first to break news on July 25 of Arsenal showing concrete interest in signing one of the world’s best wingers in Vinicius Jr.

The Brazilian, 26, only has one year left on his existing contract at the Bernabeu. Thus far, and despite repeated attempts, talks to iron out a new and improved deal have not yielded a breakthrough.

Understandably, Real Madrid are hesitant to lose such a valuable asset for nothing 11 months from now.

That raised the prospect of Los Blancos cashing in while they still can, and internally at Arsenal, a deal was approved at every level.

Subsequently, The Telegraph brought news of Arsenal being prepared to make Vinicius Jr the highest paid player in the club’s history.

A contract that would see the wide man pocket in excess of £400,000-a-week was under deliberation, and Arsenal began to put the pieces in place to send an official bid Real Madrid’s way.

However, there’s always been a sense Arsenal may be being used as leverage by Vinicius Jr and his camp to get the calibre of new deal they want out of Real Madrid.

And according to an emphatic update from Sky Sports, Vinicius Jr will NOT leave Real Madrid and sign for Arsenal this summer.

Vinicius Jr stays at Real Madrid – Sky Sports

They categorically stated: ‘Vinicius Junior will be staying at Real Madrid beyond this summer, Sky Sports News has been told.’

Rather than move to north London, the expectation, per the outlet, is Vinicius Jr will now sign the anticipated new contract at the Bernabeu.

Sky Sports continued: ‘The Spanish club have no intention of selling him and are confident he will agree a new contract.

‘This is despite Arsenal’s interest, who are closely monitoring his situation with a year remaining on his current deal.

‘On Monday, Sky Sports News broke the news that further talks over his future between Real and his representatives will take place this week. That is with the intention of making progress on a new long-term contract at the Bernabeu.

‘New manager Jose Mourinho is understood to value Vinicius highly and wants him to remain one of his top Galacticos.’

Other high profile left wingers known to be on Arsenal’s radar include Yan Diomande, Bradley Barcola and Nico Williams.

However, there are issues for the Gunners with regards to the first two names on that list.

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Diomande has chosen to sign for Real Madrid and the overwhelming expectation is he’ll join the LaLiga giants sooner rather than later.

Some in the industry, such as Fabrizio Romano, have claimed a club-to-club agreement is already in place.

Others, most notably Florian Plettenberg from Sky Germany, state there’s still work to be done on the club side of the deal.

Nevertheless, the direction of travel in this story is clear – Diomande will sign for Real Madrid when all is said and done.

Barcola, meanwhile, favours Liverpool over all other suitors, Arsenal included.

The PSG winger has signalled his intention to sign for the Reds, who are now ready to smash the British transfer record by paying more than £125m for the PSG winger.

After missing out on Morgan Rogers and seemingly Vinicius Jr and Diomande, and facing an uphill battle to get Barcola, it may soon be full steam ahead at Arsenal for Athletic Bilbao’s Williams.

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