Sky Sports man raves over Aston Villa sensation after Brugge win as Emery finally ‘happy’

Sky Sports presenter Joe Thomlinson was left raving over Aston Villa starlet George Hemmings following his display in the 3-2 Champions League win at Club Brugge, with Unai Emery relieved that his team ended their winless start to the new campaign.

John McGinn opened the scoring in the first half in Belgium, before Emi Buendia restored Villa’s lead shortly after Emery’s side were pegged back by Jan Virgili.

Nicolas Jackson then scored his first goal for the club before the break, but Brugge were more dominant in the second period and reduced their deficit through Nicolo Tresoldi from the penalty spot.

However, Villa held on to their lead to end their winless start to the season, with Hemmings proving a real bright spot for Emery’s side.

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Commenting on X after the contest, Thomlinson wrote: “Really like the look of George Hemmings… technically secure, athletic, intelligent off the ball movement.

“Lots to be excited about this season, if ur a Villa fan 👍👍👍”

Meanwhile, Birmingham Live were also impressed Hemmings, giving the 19-year-old a rating of 7/10 and commenting: “Hemmings became just the second teenager to start for Villa in a European Cup/UEFA Champions League game, after Mark Walters against Juventus in March 1983.

“He is looking more comfortable with each passing game, but will be a little dissapointed that he couldn’t mark his Champions League debut with a goal. Showed his growing maturity in the second half to take the ball on the left. Ran his socks off.”

Emery thrilled with Villa ‘step forward’

Emery was asked afterwards if he was proud of the way his team had worked hard for the victory, responding: “The hard work is even when we are not winning. I am so, so happy today and thankful because we know how we are in the way with the responsibility we and I have.

“The players have a responsibility too, the older players need to guide to keep our standard high, to show everybody that this is the only way to achieve our targets. We are improving after Brighton and after Hull City.

“Today was another step forward. We must work hard – it is the only way. This is the process that we must try to set. Today we did one very important step forward, being resilient when we were struggling.

“The subs impacted the game well and we regained control of the game. Brugge are strong and confident here.

“We did a very complete match, competing in 90 minutes.

“It is very important to start this Champions League campaign with three points. Now, after this match we are going to move the Champions League until after the break.”

Emery added: “Yesterday we were training and we were being demanding, playing a small match. Even then we had a lack of goals. Please, each one [players] be demanding to score in the small goals in training.

“Show your wishes to score goals. We started well and created chances early. We needed a lot of duels and runs in behind. We lacked runs in behind against Hull, but today we did it more.

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“John McGinn’s was a very important goal and Nicolas Jackson’s first goal is important for him. We are getting minutes for other players, like with Wan-Bissaka, but he was so tired after 60 minutes as it was his first game for a long time.

“George Hemmings is improving and keeping in 90 minutes with good balance. We must now add more new players in this process that we are in.”