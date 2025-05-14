Liverpool are expected to target at least one new centre-back this summer as part of Arne Slot’s defensive reshuffle, and a surprise name has now emerged on their radar.

It seems Liverpool’s search for a centre back may have taken them to Serie A, with a fresh name emerging as an alternative should they fail in their pursuit of Dean Huijsen.

With Joel Matip out of contract and Joe Gomez continuing to operate as a utility option, defensive depth is a clear area of focus heading into Slot’s third transfer window.

The Reds are known admirers of Bournemouth’s Huijsen, with Fabrizio Romano recently suggesting they are ready to make their move.

But according to Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, the Reds are showing interest in Bologna defender Sam Beukema, who has just completed an outstanding campaign in Italy, helping his side secure Champions League qualification and reach the Coppa Italia final.

Beukema, 26, has become a key figure in Bologna’s dynamic, front-foot approach, earning praise for his aggression, positional flexibility, and comfort on the ball.

On Bologna’s style, he said: “We had a lot of possession in a lot of our games.

“As a centre-back, we were in midfield. It was different to any other teams in Serie A.”

That sort of tactical flexibility may appeal to Arne Slot. His form has also drawn interest from elsewhere in Serie A, but Liverpool’s evolving shortlist now includes the Dutch international, who has one very important admirer at Anfield.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal, Liverpool ‘ready to trigger’ £50m release clause but transfer target ‘dreams’ of Real Madrid

👉 Liverpool ‘send written intention’ to ‘trigger’ £33m star’s exit ‘clause’ with club ‘expected to accept’

👉 Liverpool: Alexander-Arnold early release ‘fee’ revealed with Real Madrid transfer confirmation ‘close’



As McGrath revealed in The Telegraph, Arne Slot knows Beukema well. He tried to sign the centre-back back in 2021 while manager of Feyenoord, even holding a detailed pitch meeting at his home as Beukema weighed up a move from Go Ahead Eagles.

Beukema eventually joined AZ Alkmaar instead, but the connection between the two has remained.

They crossed paths again this season when Bologna faced Liverpool in the Champions League. “He said, ‘You played a good game and surprised us,” Beukema recalled this week. “He gave us a really big compliment.”

Beukema is under contract at Bologna until 2027 and is not expected to come cheap, particularly given the club’s strong European finish, but he fits the profile of defender Liverpool are known to be targeting.

Though not yet capped at senior international level, Beukema has been tipped for a call-up. He has also spoken openly about his admiration for English football.

“I’ve been following the Premier League since I was a young kid. For me, it is maybe the best league to play in. You see the atmosphere, and it is amazing.

“Let’s see. I always like to challenge myself. I challenge myself a lot at Bologna, but I don’t know what will happen in the future.”

Liverpool’s interest is not yet advanced, but with centre-back seen as a priority position, and Slot keen to add players who understand his philosophy, Beukema may be a name to watch this summer.