Liverpool boss Arne Slot has responded to rumours claiming Alisson will leave the club at the end of the season and confirmed he could be forced into a worrying change for their clash with Crystal Palace.

Alisson has made 332 appearances for Liverpool since joining in a £67m transfer from Roma in the summer of 2018 and has widely bee considered the Premier League’s best goalkeeper in that time.

He’s retained his spot as first-choice goalkeeper under Arne Slot despite the arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia, but reports this week have claimed that both Inter Milan and Juventus are interested in his services.

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Responding to those rumours, Arne Slot said: “I am only focused on the short-term future, which is getting him back into goal as soon as possible.

“All these rumours that are out there, about him, about me and about others. We don’t react to rumours in this room. We only react when facts need to be told and that is not the situation at the moment.”

Alisson has been out of action with a hamstring injury since Liverpool’s Champions League win over Galatasaray last month and third-choice goalkeeper Freddie Woodman was forced into action in the Merseyside derby after Mamardashvili suffered a nasty cut.

Slot told his press conference that Alisson may well be available to start their clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

He said: “No Giorgi [Mamardashvili] will definitely not be available tomorrow and not for the upcoming weeks.

“Ali [Alisson] is close to returning to play. Let’s see if tomorrow comes too early.

“That leaves Freddie [Woodman] as an option who is definitely fit.”

Crystal Palace have fond memories of Freddie Woodman

Woodman’s only other appearance for Liverpool also came against Crystal Palace, when the 29-year-old conceded three goals as the Reds were dumped out of the Carabao Cup.

But Slot isn’t worried about leaning on Woodman, insisting he is “ready” for the game while urging Liverpool fans to get fully behind him amid reports of further protests over ticket prices.

“I think for a reason we have signed an experienced third goalkeeper,” said Slot.

“Usually, you don’t need him that much, but there could be a situation where one gets injured and another gets suspended, then it is needed to have a third goalkeeper with experience. That’s why we were happy we could pick him up on a free transfer this summer.

“Apart from him being a good goalkeeper, which he has shown. When he was young, he won the Euros with the [England] Under-17s and I think with the Under-20s he won the World Cup.

“Then he made a career at Newcastle and has the experience to play definitely at Championship, but even at Premier League level.

“Apart from that, he is a good man and is very liked in the dressing room. That is very important for a third goalkeeper, if he is not playing.

“He is ready for it, but it will always be helpful if the fans are there to support him tomorrow.”