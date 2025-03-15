Slot & Arteta next: The only FOUR managers that have ever finished ahead of Pep Guardiola

Only four managers – ever – have finished ahead of a Pep Guardiola team. But that list is almost certainly going to grow this season, with Liverpool boss Arne Slot, Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta and Nottingham Forest‘s Nuno Espirito Santo looking well-placed to join the exclusive club.

Across his time as manager of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City, Guardiola has won 12 league titles in 15 seasons. That’s ridiculous when you think about it. Alongside those 12 table-topping campaigns, the Catalan coach’s teams have finished as a runner-up twice and ended up third once.

But we expect to see some new names added to this list come May. The reigning champions unthinkably find themselves fifth in the table, six points behind Nuno’s Forest, seven points behind Arteta’s Arsenal and a massive 22 points off league leaders Liverpool.

